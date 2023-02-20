Lone AAP Councillor in Assam's North Lakhimpur Joins BJP

The only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor of Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

The councilor Udita Das resigned from AAP and joined BJP in the presence of MLA of Lakhimpur Manab Deka.

MLA Deka said that she joined BJP after getting inspired by progressive politics and development of Assam.

Welcoming her in the party, he tweeted, “Smt Udita Deka, the lone AAP councillor in North Lakhimpur, joins @BJP4Assam after getting inspired by progressive politics and development of Assam by Hon CM Dr. @himantabiswa Ji.”

“I welcome her and her supporters to join us in our march for prosperity of Assam,” he added.