Prime Accused Filed Mother-Son’s Missing Report: Guwahati CP on Murder Case

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah on Monday said that the missing report of the mother-son duo, victims in the gruesome murder case, was filed by the accused Bondona Kalita.

Addressing the media following the shocking incident that has grabbed headlines all over today, CP Diganta Barah said, “The victims of the gruesome murder were Amarjyoti Dey (husband) and Shankari Dey (mother-in-law). Shankari Dey was a retired APDCL employee.”

“On August 29, a missing report had been filed by Bondona Kalita and later again on November 21, the nephew of Shankari Dey had filed another complaint at the Noonmati Police Station,” the Commissioner of Police said.

He further said, “We noted activity on a bank account belonging to Shankari Dey from which money had been withdrawn. Bondona Kalita had alleged that Noonmati Police did not perform their duty properly.”

“Bondona had lodged the complaint after meeting with the DIG (CID) who passed on the case to us for proper investigation,” said Diganta Barah adding, “After that we brought Bondona Kalita under the ambit of the probe.”

He then mentioned that during the interrogation of Bondona Kalita, she revealed the gruesome twin murder and that body parts of the victims were disposed off in Meghalaya.

He said, “Bondona worked as an assistant at the Muscle Pump gym. Arup Deka is a vendor and Dhanjit Deka is a car driver.”