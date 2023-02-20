Prime Accused Filed Mother-Son’s Missing Report: Guwahati CP on Murder Case

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah on Monday said that the missing report of the mother-son duo, victims in the gruesome murder case, was filed by the accused Bondona Kalita.
Addressing the media following the shocking incident that has grabbed headlines all over today, CP Diganta Barah said, “The victims of the gruesome murder were Amarjyoti Dey (husband) and Shankari Dey (mother-in-law). Shankari Dey was a retired APDCL employee.”
“On August 29, a missing report had been filed by Bondona Kalita and later again on November 21, the nephew of Shankari Dey had filed another complaint at the Noonmati Police Station,” the Commissioner of Police said.
He further said, “We noted activity on a bank account belonging to Shankari Dey from which money had been withdrawn. Bondona Kalita had alleged that Noonmati Police did not perform their duty properly.”
“Bondona had lodged the complaint after meeting with the DIG (CID) who passed on the case to us for proper investigation,” said Diganta Barah adding, “After that we brought Bondona Kalita under the ambit of the probe.”
He then mentioned that during the interrogation of Bondona Kalita, she revealed the gruesome twin murder and that body parts of the victims were disposed off in Meghalaya.
He said, “Bondona worked as an assistant at the Muscle Pump gym. Arup Deka is a vendor and Dhanjit Deka is a car driver.”
Speaking about the way Shankari Dey was hacked to death, CP Diganta Barah said, “On 26 July, 2022, Shankari Dey was taken to Chandmari by Arup Deka. She was at first suffocated by a pillow. After she fell unconscious, Deka decapitated her using a machete and brutally chopped her body into three pieces. Early on July 27, Dey’s body was thrown into a deep gorge in Meghalaya’s Cherrapunjee. The head and the machete were dumped in another location.”
Speaking about Amarjyoti Dey’s murder, the CP said, “Amarjyoti Dey was killed on August 17. He was first hit by a rod as planned by Dhanjit Deka. After the victim was unconscious, his body was chopped into five pieces. The next day, the dismembered body was packed inside a polythene bag and thrown at Dawki in Meghalaya.”
Diganta Barah informed the media that the Assam Police had launched search operations in cooperation with the Meghalaya Police to trace the disposed body parts. On Sunday, few body parts were recovered.
The Guwahati Commissioner of Police further said, “Amarjyoti and Bondona had married 12 years ago. The duo had married without the consent of their families. Amarjyoti’s lifestyle was different from Bondona. He had many female friends, which frequently led to arguments between the couple. This further led to a strain in their married life.”
“Bondana had close terms with were Dhanjit and Arup. The trio is currently under police custody and their mobile phones have been seized. The vehicle used in the incident has been seized with the combined efforts of Tinsukia Police," CP Barah further said.
According to initial reports today, the gruesome murder of Amarjyoti Dey and Shankari Dey took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality and came to the fore on Sunday. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman Bondona Kalita had with another man.