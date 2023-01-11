Uttar Pradesh (UP) Governor List: From 1950 to Present

The position of the governor is crucial because he or she is in charge of the state while the president is in charge of the republic. The Chief Minister leads the government, while the Governor serves as the official head of state. Every executive decision is made on behalf of the governor. Currently, Anandiben Patel is in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Constitution's articles 153 to 167 deal with the state governments of the nation. In accordance with Article 153, each state must have a governor. It is interesting to note that this article does not forbid the appointment of the same person as the governor of two or more states. Here, we are providing the list of governors of UP from 1950 until the present.