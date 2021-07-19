Population Explosion Root Cause of Economic Disparities: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that population explosion is the root cause of economic disparity and poverty among minority Muslims in the state.

Speaking at length on population explosion and its ill effects in the state at the budget session of the Assembly, the chief minister sought the cooperation of both Congress and AIUDF to fight population explosion.

The chief minister said that the lower growth of population among the Hindus in Assam has improved their lifestyle. He gave examples of Chenga, Baghbar and Jania areas where it was becoming impossible to hold more people. The people eventually start occupying empty lands and mostly government lands, he added.

CM Sarma further said that in rural areas, Muslim people have occupied empty lands out of compulsion adding that they occupied forest land which leads to a conflict with law that does not allow occupation of forest areas.

The chief minister requested the opposition members to not link his thoughts to politics. He urged the members to think about the near future when it would be impossible to provide basic health and education facilities to such a large population.

“Maximum expansion of education and health has to be done. This is not about politics. Please delink what I am trying to say about population control with politics. If we can reduce the population growth to another 5-6 percent everybody will have a decent life. We need a practical solution to this problem,” he said.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed that MLAs from Upper and Lower Assam should visit areas of each other to understand how population explosion can make things worse.

ALSO READ: Govt Jobs For Sportspersons Winning Medals: Assam Sports Minister