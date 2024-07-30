Ace Shooters Manu-Sarabjot's Inspiring Journey from Haryana to Paris 2024

Here is a look into the profiles of the two Indian shooter:

Sarabjot Singh

Sarabjot Singh has been a Khelo India athlete since 2019 and has participated in 4 Khelo India Games as well as is a Target Olympic Podium Scheme athlete.

Key Government Intervention (Paris Cycle)

• Assistance for training and participation in international competitions from 17th Jan, 2023 to 18th Feb, 2023 along with coach.

• Assistance towards expenses of personal trainer, Mr. Abhishek Rana for attending the Volmerange OTC (scheduled by NRAI) and the Paris OG 2024 (at Chateauroux) along with the shooter (July 10 to Aug 01, 2024 - 23 Days).

Financial Assistance (Paris Cycle)

Under TOPS: Rs. 20,24,928/-

Under Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTC) Rs.1,26,20,970/-

Achievements

Asian Games (2022) - Gold medal in team event & Silver medal in mixed team event. Asian Championship, Korea (2023) - Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol individual event along with Olympics 2024 quota place for the Country

World Cup, Bhopal (2023) - Gold medal in the Individual event

World Cup, Baku, (2023) - Gold medal in mixed team event

Junior World Cup, Suhl (2022) - 1 Gold medal in team event and 2 Silver medals in individual & mixed team events.

Junior World Championship, Lima (2021) - 2 Gold medals in team and mixed team events.