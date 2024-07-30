Wonder Girl Manu Bhaker Etches History; Bags Two Medals in a Single Olympic

Manu Bhaker has made history by being the first female athlete from India to win two medals at the same Olympic Games. Her outstanding accomplishments has increased her stature as a sports hero and given India great pride. when, on Tuesday, July 30, she took home the bronze medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol competition. Manu had earlier ended India's 12-year Olympic shooting drought with a bronze in the women's 10 m air pistol competition.
At the Paris Olympics, Bhaker's performance was nothing short of spectacular. Competing in the 10m Air Pistol and 10m Pistol mixed events, she demonstrated exceptional skill and composure under pressure. In the 10m Air Pistol, Bhaker secured a bronze medal, showcasing her precision and consistency. Her journey didn't stop there; she went on to claim another bronze medal in the 10m Pistol mixed event, cementing her place in the annals of Indian sports history.
Manu Bhaker's dual medal haul at the Olympics is a monumental milestone for Indian sports. It underscores the growing prominence and capability of Indian female athletes on the global stage. Bhaker's success is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to the support systems, coaching, and infrastructure that have been developed to nurture young talent in India.
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian shooters, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics 2024.
The Prime Minister posted on X;
“Our shooters continue to make us proud!
Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics . Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.
For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat”
Following Manu Bhaker's maiden victory in the Paris Olympic Games, her coach Jaspal Rana offered an intriguing observation. Until the Olympics, the coach-student team did a drill all through the training period. Rana would set high goals for his shooter as part of the strategy. A target of, say, 582 (out of a potential 600 in air pistol) would be assigned to her. A fine was the result of any deficiency. Manu would have to pay four euros, or whatever the local currency was, as a fine if she fired a 578. Every cent raised would be donated to a worthy cause.
As the Olympics, the greatest stress test for athletes, approached, Rana gradually increased the stakes, increasing one euro to ten euros for each point lost. Next, twenty euros. For Manu, the final amount of money was invaluable; it was a jackpot for some fortunate street performer.
Manu Bhaker's historic achievement at the Paris Olympics marks a new chapter in Indian sports. As the first Indian female athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic Games, she has set a new benchmark and inspired a generation. Her journey from a small town in Haryana to the Olympic podium is a story of grit, perseverance, and excellence.
India's pride in her accomplishments is immense, and her legacy will undoubtedly encourage future athletes to aim for the stars. It is anticipated that Bhaker's accomplishments would have a long-term effect on Indian shooting and other sports. Countless young athletes, especially ladies, will be motivated to follow their sporting goals by her success story. It also emphasizes how crucial it is to support sports at the grassroots level in order to produce elite athletes.