Wonder Girl Manu Bhaker Etches History; Bags Two Medals in a Single Olympic

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian shooters, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Our shooters continue to make us proud!

Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics . Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.

For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat”