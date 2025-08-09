After UPPL, It's BPF To Term BJP as 'Anti-Tribal' Over State President's Remarks

After the UPPL-BJP rift over the coexistence of land laws under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, it is now the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) that has jumped into the matter and termed the BJP as an ‘anti-tribal’ party. The debate was sparked by BJP state president Dilip Saikia, who asserted that “two laws cannot run in one area” and that “everything has to come under one law”.

The BPF, a dominant player in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) politics, has launched a vigorous verbal offensive accusing its opponents of political opportunism and mis-governance, while firmly asserting its own grassroots strength and commitment to the tribal belt.

Challenging BJP’s Narrative on Tribal Issues

BPF Vice-President Suddho Kumar Basumatary criticised BJP leader Dilip Saikia for what he called a "lack of proper homework" regarding the BTC and the sensitive issues surrounding the tribal belt, blocks, and the Sixth Schedule provisions. Basumatary condemned Dilip Saikia’s statements as unjustified, warning that BJP’s policies are increasingly viewed as anti-tribal and anti-Muslim in the region. He accused the BJP of attempting to make Assam “Miya-free”, an inflammatory charge that highlights the ethnic and communal undercurrents influencing the local political discourse.

Interestingly, Basumatary also pointed out a growing disenchantment among the Assamese population with the new rules introduced by the BJP government, suggesting that this dissatisfaction could play a crucial role in shaping the electoral outcome. Yet, despite these critiques, Basumatary remains confident that these issues will not dent the BPF’s prospects in the BTC polls, claiming that daily inflows of supporters from rival parties like United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Congress are bolstering the BPF’s ranks.

Suddho Kumar Basumatary lambasted Saikia, stating, "Dilip Saikia hasn’t done his homework properly. In BTC, the tribal belt, blocks, and the 6th schedule will stay. We condemn his statement. It is not justified. BJP’s policy is anti-tribal and anti-Muslim. They are trying to make Assam 'Miya-free'. Even setting that aside, Assamese people are starting to hate the new rules the BJP is making. But this won’t affect the BTC polls. Let them try to suppress if they want, but people are with BPF right now. Every day, more people are joining BPF. Today also, one such joining is happening, from UPPL and Congress too."

Conflicts with UPPL and ABSU

The political sparring escalated when Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC and a key UPPL leader, described BPF as a “scared party” following BPF’s announcement of candidates for 22 seats. Basumatary’s rebuttal was swift and pointed, accusing ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union) of disingenuous calls for political unification, alleging that their true aim is to push UPPL to power rather than genuinely represent Bodo interests.

He further questioned ABSU’s credibility by reminding the public of their failure to ally with BPF in 2020, despite their professed commitment to the Bodo community. This historical context is critical as it exposes the fragmented nature of Bodo politics, where shifting alliances and rivalries often overshadow a unified agenda for community welfare.

Responding to this, Suddho Kumar Basumatary said, "We have declared candidates for 22 secured seats. The remaining 18 will be announced in a few days. ABSU is pleading for unification, but they just want to bring UPPL to power. They are not honest. If they were, then why didn’t they form the government with BPF in 2020? They claim to work for the Bodo community, so why did they go with BJP in 2020?"

Criticism of Governance

The BPF Vice president did not hold back in criticising the current BTC administration led by Pramod Boro. He accused them of making empty promises, offering only "attractive seats" without any tangible progress on ground realities. This critique seeks to paint the UPPL-led government as ineffective and more focused on political optics than governance, a narrative that BPF hopes will resonate with voters frustrated by stagnation.

Slamming BTC CEM Pramod Boro, he said, "They are not doing anything practical, just trying to show people they’re working. What did they do in the last five years? This time also, they’re just offering attractive seats, that’s all."

Clear Ideological Stance and Political Confidence

One of the key assertions from BPF is their outright denial of any pre-poll alliance with the BJP, distancing themselves from the ruling national party’s controversial image in Assam. This is a strategic move to consolidate their identity as an independent force with a clear ideology, aiming to capture the tribal vote without being tainted by the BJP’s polarising politics.

"We don’t have any tie-up with the BJP. Our ideology is clear; we have not made any pre-poll alliance with any party. We will win with an absolute majority and form the government," Basumatary claimed.

Basumatary’s confident forecast of winning an absolute majority and forming the government reflects the BPF’s belief in its enduring grassroots support. The steady stream of defections from UPPL and Congress to BPF also signals shifting loyalties that could be pivotal in the tightly contested BTC polls.

What to Watch Ahead

The upcoming BTC elections are shaping up to be more than just a political contest; they are a reflection of the deeper ethnic, communal, and ideological battles playing out in Assam’s tribal belt. The BPF’s aggressive campaign against the BJP and UPPL attempts to position itself as the authentic voice of the Bodo community, resisting what it terms as attempts to dilute tribal identity.

How voters respond to these competing narratives and whether promises translate into governance will ultimately decide the fate of the BTC’s political landscape soon.

