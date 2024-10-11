Assam-Born Scientist Denies $250 Million Carbon-Credit Fraud Claims

"I completely deny any wrongdoing in the projects I oversaw and will provide my account if called upon. These allegations are not only false but also an attempt to damage my reputation and the important work we have done," Goswami declared, emphasizing that he has not been contacted by U.S. authorities but stands ready to defend himself.

While the case is part of a broader crackdown on carbon-credit fraud, there are suggestions that Goswami’s inclusion in the allegations may be politically motivated or a part of broader conspiracy. Some believe that his reputation as one of the only few representatives from Assam at the global stage could be a reason behind the attention he is receiving in the media. The Assam-based scientist, however, remains confident that his innocence will be proven, stating that he has always maintained the highest ethical standards in his work.