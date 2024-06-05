Pratidin Exclusive

Assam Faces Severe Flooding and Storms: Latest Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across Assam and other North-eastern states today.
Assam Faces Severe Flooding and Storms: Latest Updates
Assam Faces Severe Flooding and Storms: Latest UpdatesRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time
Prasenjit Deb

Assam is currently experiencing severe flooding and storms, with several rivers overflowing and continuous heavy rainfall impacting the region. Here are the latest updates as of this morning:

Rivers Above Danger Level

  • Kopili River: The Kopili River is flowing above the danger level at both Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon district, posing a significant risk to nearby communities.

  • Kushiyara River: The Kushiyara River has surpassed the danger level at Karimganj, leading to concerns about flooding in the surrounding areas.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across Assam and other North-eastern states today. A "Watch Alert" has been specifically issued for the following districts:

  • Barpeta

  • Nalbari

  • Karbi Anglong

  • Dima Hasao

These districts are likely to experience isolated incidents of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

Recent Storm Reports

In the past 24 hours, several districts have reported storm incidents, affecting six revenue circles. The districts impacted include:

  • Baksa

  • Biswanath

  • Lakhimpur

  • Dhubri

  • South Salmara

These storms have caused damage to infrastructure and disrupted daily life, with local authorities working to assess the extent of the damage.

Flood Impact

Preliminary reports as of 9:00 AM indicate extensive flooding across Assam. The impact includes:

  • Affected Districts: Flooding has been reported in eight districts: Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon, and Nagaon.

  • Urban Flooding: In Kamrup Metro district, one revenue circle is affected by urban flooding.

  • Total Revenue Circles Affected: 21 revenue circles are experiencing flooding.

  • Villages Affected: A total of 452 villages are currently affected by the floods.

  • Population Affected: Approximately 413,493 people have been impacted by the floods.

Flood Impact

Preliminary reports as of 9:00 AM indicate extensive flooding across Assam. The impact includes:

  • Affected Districts: Flooding has been reported in eight districts: Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon, and Nagaon.

  • Urban Flooding: In Kamrup Metro district, one revenue circle is affected by urban flooding.

  • Total Revenue Circles Affected: 21 revenue circles are experiencing flooding.

  • Villages Affected: A total of 452 villages are currently affected by the floods.

  • Population Affected: Approximately 413,493 people have been impacted by the floods.

Damage Assessment

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has reported damage to infrastructure, with detailed assessments currently underway. The full extent of the damage will be determined once these assessments are completed.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to stay alert and follow all safety instructions issued by local officials. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

For the safety and well-being of all residents, it is crucial to heed evacuation orders and seek shelter in designated relief camps if necessary. The government and various disaster response teams are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this natural disaster and provide necessary aid to those affected.

Assam Faces Severe Flooding and Storms: Latest Updates
Assam Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises to 24, Over 4,00,000 Affected
India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Flash flood
Assam Flood
Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
pratidin-exclusive>>pratidin-exclusive/assam-faces-severe-flooding-and-storms-latest-updates
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com