Up Close and Personal with Assam's Own Muay Thai Champ Ambarish Gogoi

When talking about combat sports in India, one of only two things usually pop up in the minds of most – Boxing and Wrestling. That may be due to the fact that Indian athletes have usually been more successful in these two sports in the international stages. Lovlina Borgohain’s medal winning finish in Boxing and Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia’s double exploits in Wrestling in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics are fresh in the minds of every Indian.

However, not many people know of this combat sport which is rapidly rising in prominence in the country as well as in the international stages. One of the most popular and most watched combat sports in Thailand, Muay Thai has slowly found its way into India and many Indian athletes have been wowed by the sport. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recently given its nod to officially recognize the sport as an Olympic event and it will soon rise in prominence across the country, opines Ambarish Ning Gogoi.

Born in a small village called Langkashi in Assam’s Tinsukia, Ambarish is now one of only eight professional Muay Thai fighters from India. Having spent his fare share of time in the amateur circuits here in the country, Ambarish now fights out of Phuket Fight Club in Thailand. Once every now and then he gets to cool down from his high intensity fighting lifestyle when he chooses to come back home and spend some time with his family. On one of his cooling periods, we were able to sit down with him for a chat. Here are the excerpts.

Ambarish Ning Gogoi on how he came to know about Muay Thai and his initial years.

“I started combat sports from 2011. I began with Boxing, which is regarded as the base for Muay Thai, that is every Muay Thai athlete usually begin with Boxing. From 2011 to 2014, I was into Boxing. I began my amateur Boxing career from Dibrugarh and later moved to Mizoram. I thought about entering the professional circuit in Boxing, which means that now I am both a licensed Boxer and a Muay Thai athlete. While in Mizoram, a close fried had asked me to try out Muay Thai and when I did, I fell in love with it. In 2016, I began fighting in the professional circuit in Muay Thai.”

“I began Muay Thai in the amateur circuit first. I was the national champion twice in 2016 and again in 2017. I have also represented India in World Games twice. Having completed the amateur circuit, I was itching to try my hands in the professional circuit. My promoter arranged a fight against an opponent from Japan to which I had said yes, and that’s how my professional career began. I soon shifted to Thailand where at first, I went to Phuket Top Team, a Muay Thai Boxing gym. I started my training there and represented them in fights. From there, I shifted camps and went to Phuket Fight Club, whom I represent now in my professional fights.”

On his current record in the professional circuit.

“My current record in the professional circuit is 7-1, that is, I won seven and lost one match so far. That solitary loss came against a fighter from Japan. I did not know at the time but the Japanese fighter who I came up against, he was the topmost ranked fighter of the entire Japan – Korea circuit. I have a motto that ‘if a person can bleed, he can be killed’ and with that in mind, I entered the ring. But coming up against him, I understood the difference between amateur and professional circuits. I had a more aggressive style, while my opponent had an entirely technical approach. I was not able to land a single hit on him, while he repeatedly kept hitting me. After that loss, I went straight back to the drawing board and worked on my style, my weaknesses and now I am a completely different player.”

On how professional circuit is different from amateur circuit

“It is completely different in the professional circuit. For a start, the scoring system is entirely different. In the professional circuit, you come up against international opponents, so the difficulty is also much higher. Another thing is, in the amateur circuit, athletes play for medals and honours. The money in the amateur circuit is also very less. In comparison, the professional circuit is all about building a reputation, while the pay scale is also massive.”

On how much money are we talking about

In professional Muay Thai, the pay scale is based on a class system. For example, in class ‘C’ fighters earn around Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 per match. As you go up, in class ‘B’ the pay is around Rs 45,000 – Rs 50,000 per match. In the topmost tier, that is, class ‘A’, the per match earnings start from somewhere around Rs 1 lakh and there is no upper limit. The difficulty also rises as you go up the tiers. In class ‘A’ only the top-ranked fighters face up and these fights garner a lot of worldwide attention. There is also a huge betting scene behind these fights, hence the pay is also much higher. I currently fight in tier ‘B’.”