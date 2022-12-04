Assam Boy Registers Win In Muay Thai Against Opponent From Thailand

Ambarish Ning Gogoi, a profession Muay Thai athlete from Assam and one of only eight from across India to fight internationally, registered a famous win on November 12 at Patong Boxing Stadium.

Coming up against his Thanachat on the night, Gogoi emerged victorious by a margin of 30-27. He won all the rounds against his Thai opponent.

With his win, he has now added to his already long list of victories. It may be noted that Ambarish Ning Gogoi is the first and only Muay Thai athlete from Assam. He has been contesting in international fights since 2016.

At present he fights professionally out of Phuket Fight Club in Thailand’s Phuket. He is the son of late Kanak Gogoi and Mrs. Tripti Borgohain Gogoi.

Ambarish Ning Gogoi was born in Langkashi village in the Tinsukia district of Assam. He was raised in Duliajan and went to study at St. Xaviers Higher Secondary School there.

He has been involved with Muay Thai since 2016, which is sometimes referred to as Thai boxing. It is a combat sport with the use of stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. This sport is also called the "art of eight limbs", and is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins.