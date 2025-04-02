Assam Panchayat Elections: 1.8 Crore Voters, 25,007 Polling Stations – Full Info Here

The Assam State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the General Election to the Panchayats in 27 districts of the state. The elections will be held in two phases as per the following timeline:

Election Schedule

Issue of Notice of Election by District Commissioners: April 3, 2025 (for both phases)

Last Date of Filing Nominations: April 11, 2025 (from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM)

Scrutiny of Nomination Papers: April 12, 2025 (from 10:30 AM)

Publication of List of Validly Nominated Candidates: April 12, 2025

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature: April 17, 2025 (up to 3:00 PM)

Publication of List of Contesting Candidates: April 17, 2025 (after 3:00 PM)

Polling Dates: May 2, 2025 (Phase 1) and May 7, 2025 (Phase 2) from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Re-polling (if required): May 4, 2025 (Phase 1) and May 9, 2025 (Phase 2) from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Counting of Votes: May 11, 2025 (from 8:00 AM until completion)

Districts Covered

Phase 1 Districts: Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribumi.

Phase 2 Districts: Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, Darrang.

Voter and Polling Station Data

Total Voters: 1,80,36,682 (Male: 90,71,264; Female: 89,65,010; Others: 408)

Increase in Voters Since 2018: 13.27% (from 1,56,41,456 in 2018)

Total Polling Stations: 25,007 (6% increase from 23,505 in 2018)

Voter Roll Updates: The Commission will continue the process of adding new electors based on eligibility as of January 1, 2025.

Voter Identification

The Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will be the primary identification document. However, voters can also use the following:

Aadhaar Card

MNREGA Job Card

Bank/Post Office Passbook with Photo

Health Insurance Smart Card (Ministry of Labour)

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension Document with Photograph

Service Identity Cards (Govt./PSUs/Public Ltd. Companies)

Official Identity Cards for MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card (Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment)

Model Code of Conduct (MCC)

The MCC is now in effect across areas covered by the Panchayat Election, 2025. Assam State Election Commission follows the Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines. The MCC includes eight parts covering:

Standards for political parties and candidates during the campaign. Regulations for public meetings and processions. Conduct on polling day and at polling booths. Complaint mechanisms through Election Commission observers. Rules for political parties in power regarding official visits, government resources, and announcements. Election manifestos must align with constitutional principles and the MCC.

Candidate Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following requirements:

Minimum age: 21 years

Functional sanitary toilet at residence

No violation of Child Marriage Act, 2006 (candidate/spouse)

Maximum of two living children, with exceptions for births before March 19, 2018

Mandatory affidavit on criminal records, assets, and liabilities

Educational Qualifications: Gaon Panchayat Member: HSLC pass (Class 10); SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates must have studied up to Class 10. Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat: HSSLC pass (Class 12); SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates must have passed HSLC (Class 10).

Must not be disqualified under Section 111 of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994 (as amended).

Expenditure Limits

Zilla Parishad Member: ₹10 lakh

Anchalik Panchayat Member: ₹2.5 lakh

Gaon Panchayat Member: ₹25,000

According to Chief Election Commissioner Alok Kumar, the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 are set to witness significant participation, with an increased voter base and polling stations compared to 2018.

