Assamese Families Hit By Fresh Land Acquisition Notice Near Ghy Airport

A fresh wave of resentment is brewing in Assam’s Garal village under Ramcharani Mouza, located near Guwahati city and adjacent to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), where the latest land acquisition notice has triggered strong opposition. The Kamrup (Metro) administration has moved to acquire over 70 bighas of land for the upcoming Aerotropolis project, with the airport now operated by the Adani Group.

The land acquisition, notified under LA Case No. 17/2025/3236 by District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, IAS, invokes Section 3(1) of the Assam Land (Requisition and Acquisition) Act, 1964. It follows a request by the Managing Director of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), via a letter dated July 19, 2025.

Over 100 pattadars have been named in the order—this time from Assamese families bearing surnames like Sharma, Thakuriya, Das, Baruah, Bhattacharya, Baishya, and Islam, among others. This comes weeks after a separate notice targeting 197 bighas was suddenly withdrawn.

Subrata Talukdar of the Bhumi Adhikar Joutho Sangram Samiti said, “Guwahati airport is now under Adani’s ownership. So the land being acquired in the name of an airport township will ultimately go to Adani. Under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rule, no one is at peace anymore. The entire state is now being leased out in Adani’s name. After the Rongpis, Rabhas, Boros, and Hussains, this time the land acquisition notice for Sharmas and Thakurias clearly indicates that.”

Critics allege that the acquisition process lacks transparency, public consultation, and any concrete rehabilitation plan. While the project is being promoted as a futuristic urban township to complement the airport, many allege it primarily benefits a private entity—at the cost of Assamese livelihoods and heritage.