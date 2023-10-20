"Am I linked to AIUDF Just Because I'm Muslim? - Cotton GS Javed Akhtar Questions Prejudices

Cotton University is one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Assam from where several noted personalities have established themselves in various fields including politicians, journalists and so on.
For the development of the students and fulfillment of their needs, every college and university holds elections every year to address the issues of the students and try to resolve them.
Similarly, Cotton University held their election for the students’ union where Himanshu Kumar Das was elected as the president while Javed Akhtar won the position of General Secretary. They contested the elections from Rajanikanta Bordoloi (RKB) and Nalinibala Girls’ Hostel as independent.
Following the win of Javed Akhtar as GS, a local news portal stated, despite claiming that the RKB-NBD alliance contested the election as independent, rumour has that Javed Akhtar’s campaign was backed by Badaruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
When asked about the rumour, Akhtar told Pratidin Time Digital, “Is AIUDF the other name of the Muslim community? Do the people of Muslim community who were born and brought up in Assam mean they belong to AIUDF? Just because I have a Muslim name, does it relate me to the AIUDF? How fair it is that only because the candidate whom the particular news portal’s owner was supporting had to face defeat, he will start to play such tactics to push the blame on the winning candidate.”
“During the campaigning for this year’s election, we raised the slogan ‘Mukto Swadhin Amar Gaan… Javed Himanshu e rakhibo maan’. So, we wish to clarify that we played independently keeping in view that the power of the students’ union should be in the hands of the students and not under any political party,” he clarified on the matter.
It was further noted that the owner of the news portal posted a video on his personal X profile wherein a group of Muslim people was seen heading to Lakhtokia side from near Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office with the caption, “Post-Cotton University Election Scenes today. Javed Akhtar Qadri won as the General Secretary of CUSU today.”
To this, the general secretary said, “The video is in no way connected with Cotton University. This is just him trying to prove something with his cheap tactics because the candidate he supported did not win. He is a supporter of BJP.”
Further speaking on the possibility of Khao Gully or affordable food stalls near Nehru Park, Akhtar said, “There will be no allowance for Khao Gully or installation of food stalls. Keeping in view for availability of affordable lunch for the students, we have signed an agreement with IRCTC and our university canteen will be run by them.”
It may be mentioned that the results of the Cotton University Students’ Unions election were declared on October 19. The following are the candidates who were elected for the students’ union:
President- Himanshu Kumar Das
Vice President- Akshayata Das
General Secretary- Javed Akhtar
Assistant General Secretary- Gargi Sarma
Editor, Cottonian- Srinjana Sarma
Boys Common Room Secretary- Mamrez Ali
Girls Common Room Secretary- Shristi Sandilya
Debating and Symposium Secretary- Ankita Sarmah Bordoloi
Social Service Secretary- Lowali Priyam Parasar
Music Secretary- Aakangkhya Das
Cultural Secretary- Arinjita Borah
Football and Hockey Secretary- Phakhan Gayari
Athletics Secretary- Lakhi Prava Pegu
Cricket Secretary- Karan Sarma
Minor Games Secretary- Mapani Lamgu
Tennis, Swimming & Gymnasium Secretary- Rahul Chetri