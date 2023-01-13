Bihu Delicacies Exhibited at ‘Bhogali Mela’ Held in Guwahati

People across Assam are gearing up to celebrate the most loved festival of Assamese society, the Magh Bihu also known as Bhogali Bihu.

People are busy constructing Bhelaghors in various structures. Delicacies including pithas, larus, and various kinds of jolpans are being prepared by women in their respective houses. The markets are also filled with all kinds of bihu delicacies.

On the occasion, various fairs known as ‘Bhogali Melas’ are being organised across Assam where traditional Assamese cuisines are available for people.

Along with the entire state, a Bhogali Mela has been organized in Guwahati's in Dighalipukhuri area. The fair named ‘Bor Axom Bhogali Mela’ was inaugurated on January 10 (Tuesday) and will conclude on January 14 (Saturday).