Buffalo Traders Pay Bribes to Jalukbari Police to Pass NH-27 Checkpoint in Guwahati

In a shocking expose, officers from the Jalukbari Police outpost in Guwahati were caught red-handed allegedly accepting bribes from buffalo traders to allow their vehicles to pass through National Highway 27 (NH-27). This incident took place alarmingly close to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office and within the home constituency of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reports reveal that the police team demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from the owner of a buffalo transport vehicle for clearance. However, when the trader offered ₹500, the police initially refused but eventually accepted the reduced amount. The vehicle, travelling from Mangaldoi to Khanapara, is part of a frequent route used to transport buffaloes and cattle, which are subsequently exported to Meghalaya and Bangladesh.

Despite multiple media reports highlighting illegal cattle movement during night hours on NH-27, such corrupt practices persist. Traders reportedly “manage” several police checkpoints along the highway to ensure the smooth passage of their livestock vehicles to Khanapara.

Even after repeated media exposure, the Assam Police has shown little accountability. In a related case, traffic inspector Larnis Pegu from the Pandu branch was suspended amid allegations of neglecting an accident investigation under suspicious circumstances. Yet, corruption and misconduct within the police force continue unabated.

This scandal raises serious concerns at a time when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Home Department and police to uphold integrity and work for public welfare. Unfortunately, some police personnel are tarnishing the reputation of the 'khaki' uniform by engaging in bribery and extortion.

Journalists at the scene witnessed police vehicles hastily fleeing upon arrival, while exclusive footage captured by reporters shows a Jalukbari police vehicle stationed beside the buffalo truck to extract bribes.

This incident raises serious questions:

Who are the real beneficiaries of these illegal payments?

How many police officers are being “managed” through these bribes?

The public and authorities now await decisive action from the Chief Minister against this blatant corruption occurring in his own constituency.

