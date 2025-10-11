Dhanteras 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, City Timings, Significance & Rituals

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm, the day is associated with health, wealth, and prosperity. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari, lighting lamps and performing rituals to invite abundance and well-being into their homes.
In 2025, Dhanteras will be observed on Saturday, October 18, while the Trayodashi Tithi spans from 12:18 PM on October 18 to 1:51 PM on October 19. The evening puja muhurat on October 18 is considered the most auspicious time for celebrations.
Dhanteras 2025 Puja Muhurat
The puja timings vary slightly across cities, but the overall auspicious period is as follows:
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM, October 18, 2025
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:51 PM, October 19, 2025
Main Puja Muhurat (New Delhi): 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM (Duration: 1 hour 4 minutes)
Pradosh Kaal: 5:48 PM – 8:20 PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:16 PM – 9:11 PM
City-Wise Dhanteras Puja Muhurat 2025:
New Delhi: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM
Mumbai: 7:49 PM – 8:41 PM
Pune: 7:46 PM – 8:38 PM
Kolkata: 6:41 PM – 7:38 PM
Bengaluru: 7:39 PM – 8:25 PM
Chennai: 7:28 PM – 8:15 PM
Hyderabad: 7:29 PM – 8:20 PM
Ahmedabad: 7:44 PM – 8:41 PM
Jaipur: 7:24 PM – 8:26 PM
Gurgaon: 7:17 PM – 8:20 PM
Chandigarh: 7:14 PM – 8:20 PM
Noida: 7:15 PM – 8:19 PM
Significance of Dhanteras
Dhanteras holds immense spiritual and cultural importance. It is believed to bring good fortune, wealth, and health. Key aspects of the festival include:
Worship of Lord Dhanvantari: The god of Ayurveda and health, who emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan holding a pot of nectar.
Worship of Goddess Lakshmi: The goddess of wealth and prosperity, whose blessings are sought for financial well-being.
Lighting Yama Deepam: Diyas are placed in the south direction to appease Lord Yama, the god of death, to protect family members from untimely death and ensure longevity.
Dhantrayodashi Vrat Katha
Legend narrates the story of a clever wife who saved her husband, a young prince, from untimely death by lighting lamps and arranging gold and silver coins around their house to keep Lord Yama away. Another tale tells of a poor farmer blessed with prosperity by Goddess Lakshmi due to his devotion and hard work. These stories highlight the significance of faith, devotion, and light over darkness.
Dhanteras Puja Vidhi
Families can perform Dhanteras puja by:
Cleaning and decorating the house with lamps, rangoli, and flowers.
Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari with prayers and offerings.
Buying gold, silver, utensils, or gadgets as an auspicious practice.
Lighting Yama Deepam during Pradosh Kaal to seek protection and longevity.
Wearing new clothes to mark the festive occasion.
Dhanteras 2025, celebrated on October 18, is not just about wealth or material possessions but also about inviting health, positivity, and prosperity into homes. Through devotion, rituals, and lighting diyas, devotees embrace abundance, safeguard their family’s well-being, and set the tone for the upcoming Diwali celebrations.
