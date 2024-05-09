From Cash to Cashless: UPI’s Impact on Spending Behavior among Indian Users

The Rise of UPI:

Introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016, UPI has swiftly gained traction, becoming the preferred mode of digital payment for millions of Indians. Its seamless, real-time transfer capabilities have made it immensely popular, facilitating peer-to-peer transactions, bill payments, merchant transactions, and more, all with the convenience of a smartphone and an internet connection.

Impact on Spending Behavior: The advent of UPI has fundamentally altered the spending behavior of Indian consumers in several ways: