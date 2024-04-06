From the Troubled Land: Stitching Unity & Resilience Amidst Socio-Political Realities

Joydeep Narayan Deb
A headless mannequin stood in front of the stall, wearing a long kaftan with embroidery and hiding behind a plant. It reminded me of a turbulent, headless region called Koshur/Kasheer, which stood tall among the green. The notion of the continent, as well as the headless mannequin, represented their personal trip through the world's various hues.
However, Kasheer is a guy in his late eighties who is barely alive; the stall was just a baby who began walking a few days ago. It was a stall called "Tea & Apple Creative" that began with the goal of fusing both Assam and Kashmir's handlooms.
Who could deny devouring a sneak peek into the fine-weaved Kashmiri Kaftan? That is the same kaftan that captured my eyes. But what does it tell? Does it have a story of its own just like the land?
Tea and Apple Collective was founded by Aditi Chopra Puri, a Guwahati native, and one of her Kashmiri friends. They began by selling a unique summer collection of Kashmiri handlooms in Guwahati, as well as famous Kashmiri apples, Kesar and Kahwa. That means you get a taste of everything and a little bit of Kashmir at that stand.
The startup not only reflects the cultural heritage of these regions but also their intertwined socio-political narratives.
For ages, weaving and embroidery have been integral parts of Kashmiri culture. Kashmiri shawls and textiles are known for their complex designs and brilliant hues, which reflect a rich legacy of workmanship and tradition. However, Kashmir has a complicated sociopolitical terrain that is frequently characterized by violence and turmoil.
Assam, noted for its tea gardens and beautiful scenery, has its own unique weaving heritage that represents the region's ethnic variety and natural bounty. Assamese textiles are renowned for their simplicity and beauty, capturing the essence of Assam's peaceful but tenacious civilization. Assam, like Kashmir, has a distinct sociopolitical establishment created by past dynamics and current concerns.
The merger envisioned by "Tea and Apple Collective" is not only visual, but also meaningful. By combining the weaving techniques, patterns, and designs of these two places, the group hopes to create a story of togetherness and harmony, mirroring the desires of the people of Kashmir and Assam for peace and prosperity in the face of their own hardships.
The moniker "Tea and Apple Collective '' represents this combination. Tea represents the green landscapes and economic backbone of Assam, whilst apple represents the orchards and mild temperature of Kashmir. They depict the coming together of multiple worlds, similar to how fabrics are woven together.
Moreover, beyond the beauty of their creations, the collective also seeks to empower local artisans and weavers, providing them with sustainable livelihoods and a platform to showcase their talents on a broader stage. This initiative not only supports the traditional crafts of Kashmir and Assam but also contributes to the socio-economic development of these regions.
In essence, "Tea and Apple Collective" represents a vision of unity amidst diversity, weaving together the threads of two distinct cultures into a tapestry that speaks of resilience, creativity, and hope. Through their innovative approach, they are not only creating exquisite textiles but also fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the socio-political realities that shape these vibrant regions.