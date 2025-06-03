Gaurav Gogoi Opens Up on Missed Calls, Tech-Driven Politics, and Efficient Campaigning

In an exclusive conversation with Pratidin Time’s Executive Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan on News Hour Breaking & Exclusive, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, Gaurav Gogoi, responded to allegations of not answering calls from party members and supporters. Acknowledging the issue, he admitted, “While it’s true that I sometimes miss calls, I genuinely enjoy speaking with people to understand regional concerns. I always make an effort to return important calls and stay connected.”

Representing Assam’s Jorhat and previously Kaliabor constituencies, Gogoi highlighted the demands of his national role: “As Deputy Leader, I receive calls from across India—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu—apart from my own constituencies. I’ve also served as AICC in-charge of states like West Bengal, Manipur, Andaman, and worked with screening committees in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.”

Stressing the importance of adapting to the digital era, Gogoi said, “This is the generation of technology and AI. It’s time to capture the real-time feedback of people—from the heart of the states. As a public representative, missing such feedback due to a missed call would be my loss.”

He further emphasized the need for decentralization in Indian politics. “With technology, politics should become more 'loktantrik' (democratic) and 'bekendrik' (decentralized),” Gogoi asserted.

On comments about managing political work with limited funds, Gogoi underlined performance over expenditure. “Even if someone spends a lot in elections, what’s the point if they lose? Efficiency and outcomes matter more than money. Work must be visible, not the budget,” he remarked.

Highlighting the core expectation of political parties, he said, “My first contribution to the Congress is my seat. The party doesn’t ask how much money I spent, but whether I retained my seat and improved grassroots efforts across regions.”

It may be mentioned that Gaurav Gogoi’s remarks reflect a commitment to transparent, responsive leadership rooted in both grassroots engagement and modern tools, signalling a shift towards smarter, people-centric politics.

