Gaurav Gogoi Takes Charge as APCC President; Vows to Uphold Party Ideals

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi formally assumed charge as the new President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday. Ahead of taking on the party’s state leadership role, Gogoi sought divine blessings at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

He received a warm welcome from hundreds of party workers at the Rajiv Bhawan today. The ceremonial handover was marked by the presence of senior party leaders, workers, and supporters who gathered at the Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Congress headquarters, to welcome Gogoi to his new role. He succeeds Bhupen Kumar Borah, under whose leadership the party navigated several key political developments in the state.

Speaking after taking charge as the APCC President, Gaurav Gogoi said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to take on the responsibility of leading the Congress in Assam. On behalf of all our party workers, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Shri Bhupen Borah for his dedicated and effective leadership during his tenure as APCC President.”

“One of the key questions at the outset of his term was whether the alliance between the Congress and AIUDF would endure. Following thorough deliberations, that chapter was resolved and the alliance was brought to an end in the party’s best interest. Under Borah’s leadership, several important initiatives were undertaken to strengthen the organisation and safeguard the rights and aspirations of the people of Assam. While there may be a new occupant in the President’s chair today, the core principles of the Congress Party remain unchanged — we stand for equal rights, equal laws, and justice for all. Guided by the ideals of our senior leaders, we will continue to move forward with resolve and unity,” he said.

