Guwahati: Durga Puja Fervour Grips City

With just a few days left for auspicious Durga Puja festival, starting from October 1-5, preparations have already begun in Guwahati with lots of enthusiasm among people to welcome Goddess Durga.

The shops, malls, etc. have started to gather crowds and along with this puja committees have also started to decorate pandals.

The Rest camp, Shantipur, Latasil, Nayantara, Bishnupur, Ganeshguri, Chatribari, Nambari, are some of the puja mandaps where the mandaps are decorated in different themes.

For the last two years, the Durga Puja festival was celebrated under strict restrictions from the government across India owing to covid-19 outbreak.

However, this year Assam government is not planning to release any Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the upcoming Durga Puja.

Preparations have started for the festival in parts of Guwahati and this time, as there is no SoP from the government, melas and cultural programs will be organised.

Rest Camp Durga Puja

Rest camp Kalibari Durga Puja Committee has already started preparation for puja mandap and idols with a budget of Rs. 20 lakhs.

Every year they try new themes in their pandals due to which huge crowd gathers over there to offer their prayers and get blessings and this year they are planning to make it in ‘Kedarnath’ theme.

The Secretary of the Puja Committee, Pradip Sengupta, said, “The idol makers are from Dhirenpara and the idols are being in the mandap itself as idols are huge and it will be difficult to bring it from there.”

“As there is no SoP this time, we are organizing cultural programs and melas,” he added.