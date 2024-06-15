Guwahati Minister Acts Swiftly on Public Concern, Orders Plaque Replacement at Nehru Park

Responding to public concern and under the directive of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Guwahati Development Minister Ashok Singhal, accompanied by GMDA chairman Narayan Deka, visited Nehru Park on Cotton University Road, Pan Bazaar, Guwahati, on Saturday. The visit was prompted by criticism over the placement of a substandard plaque honoring Kushal Kowar, a prominent freedom fighter of Assam.
Minister Singhal took immediate action during the inspection, ordering the removal of the inadequate plaque and its replacement with a more fitting brass plaque. Additionally, he instructed for departmental action against responsible officers for the oversight.
The issue gained attention after a tweet by a representative of the We for Guwahati Foundation, a registered non-profit organization based at #23 Pratiksha, Kharguli Riverside, highlighted the lack of proper signage and historical information at Nehru Park. The tweet, subsequently shared by a senior journalist, caught the attention of the Minister, leading to swift intervention from the state cabinet.
In a letter addressed to GMDA earlier last month, the We for Guwahati Foundation had underscored the absence of informative signage across various monuments and flora within Nehru Park. They emphasized the importance of such signage in enhancing visitor experience and promoting the cultural heritage of Guwahati.
"We believe that proper signage on each landmark structure within the park would not only add beauty to this space but also educate residents and tourists about the rich history and cultural significance of Guwahati," the Foundation's letter stated.
The Foundation's proposals included the installation of comprehensive signage with QR codes, enabling access to multimedia historical content, and ensuring accessibility for individuals with visual impairments.
Minister Ashok Singhal's decisive actions reflect ongoing efforts to improve historical preservation and public engagement within Guwahati's parks.
Moreover, the recommendations put forth by the "We for Guwahati Foundation" seek to not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of public spaces but also cultivate a greater understanding and appreciation of the city's cultural heritage among locals and tourists alike.