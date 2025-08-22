How Dhansiri River Woes Dhodang Area Near Bokakhat?

The relentless erosion of the Dhansiri River has thrown the lives of West Dhodang’s farmers into turmoil, as fertile lands and homes teeter on the edge of destruction. Residents allege that the situation has worsened due to large cargo vessels ferrying materials to the Numaligarh refinery, which are stirring the riverbed and inflicting further damage on the already fragile riverbanks.

At the Numaligarh river jetty in Bokakhat, the river’s violent currents have eaten into nearby farmland. A recent flood weakened local embankments, leaving fields and homes dangerously exposed. Locals claim that heavy machinery aboard these vessels is aggravating the crisis, spreading damage from the riverbed to the banks. Despite repeated appeals to refinery authorities for precautionary measures, little has been done to prevent the devastation.

River Erodes Homes, Farms, and Hope

“The erosion has now come dangerously close to our only school, West Dhodang Primary School, barely 200 meters from the river. Families have been forced to leave their homes and seek shelter elsewhere as the river relentlessly advances,” said a distressed local to Pratidin Time reporter Pradip Kumar Bora.

Another resident voiced frustration at the slow response of authorities: “Despite repeated complaints to the Bokakhat Water Resources Department, nothing has been done. Even when the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited with MLA and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, and promised urgent action, the departments have failed to act. The river continues its destruction unabated.”

The relentless erosion of the Dhanshiri River is wreaking havoc on West Dhodang, threatening not only crops and farmland but also homes and the very livelihoods of its residents. The situation has worsened with the passage of large vessels transporting refinery materials, which locals say have accelerated the river’s destructive power. Even central Dhodang has not been spared, with long-standing embankments, once meant to protect communities, now severely damaged.

Dhanshiri Turns Lifeline Into Threat for Villagers

According to residents, dozens of families have already lost their homes, with entire plots swallowed by the merciless river. Locals are pleading for urgent government intervention, warning that despite repeated appeals, the Dhanshiri continues to claim their land little by little, leaving families in constant fear and uncertainty.

Residents are urgently appealing to local authorities for immediate action, stressing that without swift measures, such as the installation of geo-bags to curb the advancing erosion, farmers may be forced to take matters into their own hands to protect their lands. Once a lifeline for the community, the Dhansiri River has now turned into a menacing force, relentlessly swallowing fields, homes, and hopes, leaving families in West Dhodang grappling with uncertainty and fear for their future.

