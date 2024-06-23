How Did Rhino Protection Efforts Lead to a Deadly Ambush in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary?

Historical Context and Recent Developments

Roumari Beel and its surrounding grasslands are renowned as one of the primary rhino habitats within the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary has a troubled history of rhino poaching, illegal fishing, hunting, and encroachment dating back to the 1980s. During that period, approximately 45 rhinos were poached to local extinction. The forest staff have faced multiple attacks from miscreants over the years.

In response to these threats, the forest department has significantly bolstered its efforts over the past two years. Enhanced patrolling, fortified boundaries, and increased vigilance have contributed to the gradual recovery of the rhino population. Notably, 2-3 rhinos that migrated naturally from Orang Tiger Reserve have taken residence in the Roumari landscape since October last year, a testament to the department's conservation efforts.