How Did Rhino Protection Efforts Lead to a Deadly Ambush in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary?

Prasenjit Deb
In the early hours of Saturday (June 22), around 1:00 am, a dramatic encounter unfolded at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary as forest patrolling teams on rhino protection duty confronted a group of 20 armed intruders near Saraihagi Anti-Poaching camps. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Roumari Beel, under the Gorajan Range, highlighting the ongoing challenges in safeguarding this vital habitat.
The forest patrol team, tasked with protecting the sanctuary's rhinos, encountered the armed miscreants in a well-known rhino habitat. When the intruders were challenged, they retaliated aggressively with sharp weapons. Faced with an imminent threat, the forest team opened fire in self-defense. During the confrontation, forest personnel Hemkanta Yein sustained injuries to his chest and waist.
The prompt response from the forest team led to the immediate intervention of senior officials. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nagaon Wildlife Division and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaon reached the scene swiftly. Two of the intruders, who were fatally wounded during the exchange, were rushed to Nagaon Civil Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.
In the aftermath of the encounter, the Forest Department has lodged a First Information Report (FIR), and both police and magisterial inquiries have been initiated to investigate the incident thoroughly. The forest department and local police have also set up camp at the site to maintain law and order.
Roumari Beel and its surrounding grasslands are renowned as one of the primary rhino habitats within the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary has a troubled history of rhino poaching, illegal fishing, hunting, and encroachment dating back to the 1980s. During that period, approximately 45 rhinos were poached to local extinction. The forest staff have faced multiple attacks from miscreants over the years.
In response to these threats, the forest department has significantly bolstered its efforts over the past two years. Enhanced patrolling, fortified boundaries, and increased vigilance have contributed to the gradual recovery of the rhino population. Notably, 2-3 rhinos that migrated naturally from Orang Tiger Reserve have taken residence in the Roumari landscape since October last year, a testament to the department's conservation efforts.
This recent encounter underscores the ongoing dangers faced by forest personnel in their mission to protect wildlife. The incident highlights the critical need for continued vigilance and support for anti-poaching initiatives to preserve the sanctuary's ecological integrity. The combined efforts of the forest and police departments are essential in maintaining the safety of both the wildlife and the dedicated personnel safeguarding them.
The forest department remains committed to upholding the law and protecting the invaluable wildlife of Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, ensuring that such incidents are met with decisive action to deter future threats.