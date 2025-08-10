How One Woman Saved 2,500 Children From Certain Death in WWII

Aanesha Sharma

On a cold February day in 1910, in a modest home in Otwock, Poland, Irena Krzyżanowska entered the world, an only child born to a doctor whose compassion would shape her destiny. Her father, Stanisław, treated suffering souls, including impoverished Jewish families, until he succumbed to typhus and left young Irena with a profound lesson that every human being, regardless of their background, matters.

Advertisment

By the time World War II engulfed Poland, Irena had taken to social work at Warsaw’s Department of Social Welfare and Public Health and was responsible for the city's canteens and public health. She served everyone in need. When the 1940 Warsaw Ghetto was sealed, and thousands of Jews were condemned to starvation and disease, she could no longer remain a passive witness and realised that she needed to step in.

She was just armed with a pass issued to inspect sanitary conditions, and under the guise of fighting typhus, Sendler infiltrated the Ghetto. She carried food, medicine, and small comforts, but soon, she did something far braver - she began to rescue children.

With allies from the underground resistance group “Żegota”, Sendler orchestrated secret escapes fraught with peril. She snuck infants into toolboxes, ambulances, sacks and even coffins. Older children slipped through the locked doors of a church that bridged the Ghetto and the “Aryan” side, transformed by the grace of false documents and Christian prayers, into another identity entirely.

Each saved child received a forged name and a place to hide - a convent, an orphanage, or a caring home. But even as identities changed, Irena kept the truth alive. She etched each child’s real name, family ties, and hiding spot onto tissue paper, tucked them into jars, and buried them beneath an apple tree, which became secret repositories of hope, waiting for a dawn of reunions.

By 1943, she had helped orchestrate the escape of around 2,500 Jewish children, a staggering number, born of nerves and compassion.

All the acts of such courage carry grave danger. On October 20, 1943, the Gestapo captured Sendler, dragged her to Pawiak Prison, and shattered her legs and feet. Under torture, she refused to betray her comrades or the children she risked everything to save.

Sentenced to death, she faced the executioner. Yet Żegota intervened and bribed the guards to stage her escape, the city even ran bulletins announcing her death, forcing her into hiding for the war's remainder.

When peace returned, Sendler dug up her buried jars of truth. Most of the children’s parents had been murdered at different places, but still, she helped locate the surviving children, handing them a connection to their past…and to her immeasurable humanity.

It took decades before Irena’s story came into the light. In 1965, she was honoured as “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem, which was the first tiny recognition of her enormous deeds.

Her heroism stayed in quiet corners until 1999, when four Kansas high school students stumbled upon “The Other Schindlers” and penned a play called “Life in a Jar”. Their work spread her story across different continents, ushering Irena from obscurity into the global spotlight.

Irena passed away in 2008, but not before she had been showered with honours like “Poland’s Order of the White Eagle”, “Israeli citizenship”, and posthumous awards worldwide.

She did not help the people because she thought it was heroic, she did so because of humanity and compassion. Her bravery became the lifeline of many people and gave them the courage to follow a similar path to her.

Irena Sendler’s story is not just about rescue, it’s about the quiet power of one person determined never to let suffering go unnoticed, or hope go unburied. In jars, in seeds of memory, in the lives of children, her courage remains unshaken and her warmth unforgettable.