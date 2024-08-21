PM Modi Pays Homage At Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial In Warsaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his two-day visit to Poland on Wednesday by laying a wreath at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw. This memorial honors the shared history between India and Poland.
The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, a former Maharaja of Nawanagar (now Jamnagar), who in 1942 established the Polish Children's Camp in Jamnagar for Polish refugee children evacuated from the USSR during World War II.
Upon arrival in Poland, PM Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that PM Modi will also pay tribute at the Good Maharaja Square, Monte Cassino Memorial, and the Memorial to the Kolhapur Family. "He will shortly be visiting three memorials, paying tribute at Good Maharaja Square, Monte Cassino Memorial, and at Memorial to Kolhapur Family. The history behind these memorials connects Poland and India in a very special way," Jaiswal stated.
The Maharaja of Nawanagar's humanitarian efforts during World War II included rescuing Jewish children from Poland, taking them to India, and accommodating them in his summer palace. Warsaw’s Good Maharaja Square honors this contribution, recognizing the Maharaja's role in aiding around 1,000 Polish children who were evacuated from Siberia after the 1939 Soviet invasion of Poland.
The Monte Cassino Memorial, which PM Modi will also visit, commemorates the victory of the Second Polish Corps in the Battle of Monte Cassino in 1944, where over 900 Polish soldiers lost their lives.