PM Modi Pays Homage At Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial In Warsaw

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that PM Modi will also pay tribute at the Good Maharaja Square, Monte Cassino Memorial, and the Memorial to the Kolhapur Family. "He will shortly be visiting three memorials, paying tribute at Good Maharaja Square, Monte Cassino Memorial, and at Memorial to Kolhapur Family. The history behind these memorials connects Poland and India in a very special way," Jaiswal stated.