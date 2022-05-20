Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes India's First 5G Call

The project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. It will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies, reported ANI.

The Union minister also inspected the Chennai Egmore (MS) Railway Station and Egmore Metro Rail station.

He said, “Large and medium-sized railway stations will all be redeveloped. Gandhinagar (in Gujarat) and Rani Kamlapati (in Madhya Pradesh) Railway Stations are today world-class.”

“We are taking up many more stations. In Tamil Nadu, we are taking up Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Katpadi Junction, Rameswaram, and Kanyakumari; close to Rs 2000 crore of investment,” Vaishnaw added.

He also said that the objective is to maintain the heritage and make it world-class for it to be the hub of economic activity.