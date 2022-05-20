Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes India's First 5G Call

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday made the first 5G call on a trial network set up at IIT Madras using indigenously developed technology.
The minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology, Vaishnaw tweeted, “Aatmanirbhar 5G successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. The entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India.
The minister said on a video call, “This is a realisation of PM's vision. His vision is to have our own 4G and 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India for the world. We have to win the world with this new technology stack.”
It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a 5G test bed on Tuesday to develop a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras.
The project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. It will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies, reported ANI.
The Union minister also inspected the Chennai Egmore (MS) Railway Station and Egmore Metro Rail station.
He said, “Large and medium-sized railway stations will all be redeveloped. Gandhinagar (in Gujarat) and Rani Kamlapati (in Madhya Pradesh) Railway Stations are today world-class.”
“We are taking up many more stations. In Tamil Nadu, we are taking up Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Katpadi Junction, Rameswaram, and Kanyakumari; close to Rs 2000 crore of investment,” Vaishnaw added.
He also said that the objective is to maintain the heritage and make it world-class for it to be the hub of economic activity.