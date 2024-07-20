Indian Students Return Amid Bangladesh Quota Agitation

Disruptions and Government Response:

The Bangladesh government has enforced a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces in response to the escalating violence. In Narshingdi district, more than 900 inmates have escaped from jail. Protesters have set fire to government offices, blocked major highways, and confined ruling Awami league leaders. The unrest has led to a death toll of up to 115 and over 1,500 injuries.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has defended the quota system, arguing that veterans who fought in the 1971 independence war deserve respect. Protesters, however, accuse the system of favoritism towards supporters of the ruling Awami League party and demand a merit-based system instead.