Indian Students Return Amid Bangladesh Quota Agitation

A violent quota agitation in Bangladesh has led to a significant number of Indian students returning home from their studies in the country. The unrest, driven by demands for the reintroduction of a quota system in government jobs, has escalated into severe clashes, prompting widespread disruptions across Bangladesh.
Impact on Indian Students:
As of July 20, 778 Indian students have returned through various land ports, with an additional 200 students arriving by flight from Dhaka and Chittagong airports. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports, and Border Security Force (BSF) authorities to ensure smooth passage for the returning students. Most of these students were pursuing MBBS degrees and hailed from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Routes and Returns:
The primary land routes used by returning students include the Akhurah port near Agartala in Tripura and Dawki port in Meghalaya. Reports indicate that over 200 Indians crossed the border through Meghalaya, with 67 students from Meghalaya and seven from Bhutan. Around 41 students have also used the Karimganj border, with some arriving via the Kushiyara river and others through the Sutarkandi landport.
Disruptions and Government Response:
The Bangladesh government has enforced a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces in response to the escalating violence. In Narshingdi district, more than 900 inmates have escaped from jail. Protesters have set fire to government offices, blocked major highways, and confined ruling Awami league leaders. The unrest has led to a death toll of up to 115 and over 1,500 injuries.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has defended the quota system, arguing that veterans who fought in the 1971 independence war deserve respect. Protesters, however, accuse the system of favoritism towards supporters of the ruling Awami League party and demand a merit-based system instead.
Additional Impacts:
The protests have led to the shutdown of internet services and metro rail systems, as well as disruptions in railway services to and from Dhaka. Several Bangladeshi news websites and state broadcasters have experienced technical issues or have gone off the air, reportedly due to hacking incidents by a group called "THE R3SISTANC3."
Artistes Stranded:
A group of artistes from Barak Valley, including Silchar, were set to attend an event called 'Maitreer Bandhne Amra' in Sylhet. However, due to the internet blackout and subsequent disruptions, they could not reach the organizers and had to return via the Sutarkandi border. While some members of the group are already in Bangladesh and staying in a hotel, they are also unable to contact the other artistes who had returned through the Sutarkandi border.
International Coordination:
The MEA is working closely with relevant authorities to facilitate the safe return of Indian students and address any issues arising from the situation in Bangladesh. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing efforts to manage the impacts of the unrest on both students and broader regional stability.
The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh has had far-reaching consequences, not only impacting the lives of thousands of students but also disrupting regional stability. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely as efforts are made to restore order and address the concerns driving the protests.