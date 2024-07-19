Student Protests Over Quota System Leave 32 Dead, 2,500 Injured in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, escalating violence during student protests has resulted in at least 32 deaths and over 2,500 injuries. The unrest, which began over a month ago, centers around demands for reforms to the country's quota system for government jobs.
The protests intensified on Thursday when demonstrators set fire to the state broadcaster's offices, a dramatic move following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent appeal on the network for calm. The students are voicing opposition to the quota system, which reserves a significant portion of government jobs for specific groups, including the descendants of 1971 liberation war veterans.
The protests were initially sparked by a recent decision from the Bangladesh High Court to reinstate the quota system, overturning a 2018 government move to abolish it. The Supreme Court has since suspended the High Court’s order and scheduled a hearing for August 7 to address the government’s appeal.
Tensions surged as Sheikh Hasina refused to meet the students' demands, citing ongoing court proceedings. Clashes between anti-quota protesters and the student wing of Hasina's Awami League party have resulted in widespread violence. Police have used rubber bullets, tear gas, and noise grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowds, but the situation remains volatile.
In response to the unrest, authorities have shut down metro rail services and railway connections in and out of Dhaka. A near-total internet blackout has been imposed in several regions, with mobile networks also suspended. The Bangladesh police website was temporarily inaccessible, and the Awami League student wing's website was hacked.
Educational institutions across the country have been closed indefinitely as part of measures to control the chaos. The protesting students argue that the quota system limits job opportunities for all and undermines merit-based hiring.
Law Minister Anisul Huq has expressed willingness to negotiate with the students, suggesting that talks could be arranged as soon as Thursday afternoon. Prime Minister Hasina has condemned the violence and urged patience until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.