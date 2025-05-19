Jail Over Ego Clash? Junmoni Moran Blames Digboi MLA

“Because I refused to succumb to MLA Phukan’s pressure and didn’t say sorry, I had to land up in jail. I happily accepted that. I consider myself lucky as few get this chance,” Junmoni Moran said in a conversation with Pratidin Time, letting us know that she has not said sorry, nor has she made any compromise.

As she walked free after a brief period of incarceration, Junmoni Moran now recalls the turn of events that led to her being sent to jail on 5th May. “On the night of 4th May, inside the Doomdooma police station, Noni Gopal Dutta, a close associate of MLA Phukan, was putting pressure on me to seek an apology from the MLA. I kept on refusing. Even the police said that I should compromise and say sorry to the MLA.”

“More so, there were some local journalists who also pressured me along the same lines,” Junmoni added.

Her staunch refusal to accept the proposal despite enormous pressure, she believes, led to her jail term. “The pressure tactics went on till 8 AM the next day. I was finally sent to the Tinsukia court and then to jail,” Junmoni told Pratidin Time.

Notably, Junmoni was elected as a ward member in the 2019 Panchayat election. At that time, she was the BJP candidate, she said, adding that she is no longer a member of the ruling party. This time, she contested as an independent candidate for Ward No. 7 of the Borhapjan Panchayat under the Digboi LAC.

It’s worth recalling that on 1st May, the eve of Panchayat poll day, Junmoni was seen confronting Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, alleging that he broke poll norms. Mr. Phukan was seen in the village on the no-campaign day, when Junmoni alleged that he was campaigning despite the ban.

In her conversation with Pratidin Time, Junmoni Moran said she can trace her friction with Mr. Phukan back to three years ago. “For the past three years, Mr. Phukan has been putting pressure on me and he has registered cases against me on previous occasions,” she said.

“The MLA uploaded a photo declaring that he laid the foundation stone of a project in the Panchayat. This was also news. I protested, as this was false. The news was deleted but the MLA didn’t delete the post. This happened in July of 2023 or 2024,” she alleged.

Tracing back a little more, Junmoni went on to say, “There had been friction regarding the Panchayat president as well. Our Panchayat was removed after a no-confidence motion raised by members succumbing to MLA Phukan’s pressure. I fought for it, even legally. Though the president later took the MLA’s side, I stood firm on my position,” she said.

Earlier, Junmoni was called to the police station in a case filed by Chintu Das, Dimpi Sonowal, and some Bora, and the same strategy was adopted—pressuring her to say sorry, Junmoni narrated, adding that she had said sorry in one instance earlier.

“His main aim was to bring me down. This time he must have cherished sending me to jail,” Junmoni said.

In the run-up to the Panchayat poll this time, Junmoni Moran said that she was offered the BJP ticket to contest for the AP (Anchalik Panchayat) post. “The Tingrai BJP Mandal president called me to contest in that category. But I refused, as I felt that my ward needs some more service from me, and I reverted him. Eventually, the BJP supported another candidate, who was also backed by MLA Phukan,” Junmoni said.

On the election counting as well, Junmoni levelled allegations. She said that on the day of counting, her counting agent saw two ballots missing while one was torn. “This raises questions about the poll result. I can bet that the Moran people supported me overwhelmingly and I got support from the Nepali and Adivasi voters as well. The election result is a real shock for me,” she alleged.

Junmoni Moran, on an emotive note, said—“Nobody can say I have siphoned a single penny during my tenure. I have always stood for the cause of the people and I will continue to do so regardless of the poll results.”

At last, she expressed her strong determination to maintain her uncompromising stature.

