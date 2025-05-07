Cases Against Junmoni Moran Withdrawn, But Did She Pay For Hurting Ego Of MLA Suren Phukan?

As per the latest update, the cases against Junmoni Moran have been withdrawn which paves for her release from Jail. However, the matter is now under the discretion of the judge and a final decision is likely to be pronounced tomorrow. The cases against her at the Doomdooma police station were filed by two persons who were close to Digboi MLA Suren Phukan.

She may find herself under the open sky soon, but a question arises here—did she have to pay the price of hurting ego of the MLA?

In the evening when Junmoni Moran was being taken to jail, she was heard telling in her seemingly fearless expression that she had not compromised with MLA Mr. Phukan and she dares in jail for thousand times. Junmoni’s statement offers space to interpret that her decision of not compromising to MLA Phukon led her to jail. But what did Junmoni not compromise? Did evading comprise hurt the MLA’s ego?

Pratidin Time reached out to a close associate of Junmoni Moran who has witnessed the turns of events from the beginning. Under the condition of anonymity, he told—“Junmoni did have done nothing wrong. She raised voice against wrongs.”

What Exactly Happened?

He said that Junmoni Moran has been a BJP member and serving as an elected ward member from the ward No. 7 of the Borhapjan Panchayat for the past 5 years. This year BJP MLA Phukon supported another candidate as a contestant of Junmoni Moran. After the incidence of 1st of May when Junmoni raised her voice against MLA Phukon alleging him as campaigning on a no-campaign day, things turned ugly.

“The polling day passed peacefully and Junmoni also forgot about the incident. But on 4th May, things took different shape. Police came to residence of Junmoni saying cases has been registered against her. They came for a second time as Junmoni was not at home during their first visit. Police told that it is a general enquiry and asked her to cooperate and come to the Doomdooma police station. Junmoni went with them”—he added.

What Happened Inside the Police Station?

Upon reaching the police station, Junmoni and others who accompanied her found the presence of around 30-40 people, mostly BJP workers. Junmoni found cases were registered against her based on FIRs by Miraj Moran and Chandan Neog, BJP workers and close associates of Suren Phukan.

“Inside the police station, Noni Gopal Dutta, another close associate of Mr. Phukan behaved rudely to a woman SI (Sub Inspector). However, the police didn’t do anything. The BJP workers initiated a scuffle after which they fled”

“Junmoni said to police that Miraj Moran and Chandan Neog teased her and filed an FIR against them. The police took Junmoni into custody and the next day she was sent to jail”—the close associate of Junmoni told Pratidin Time.

Cases Withdrawn Against Her, Compromise Or Victory?

Suren Phukon said yesterday that the case has been settled after a settlement. Phukan told Junmoni has accepted her fault and so the matter should not be stretched any further. He also alleged that some media to have produced one-sided news on the matter.

“The BJP workers inside the police station on 4th May including Miraj Moran, Chandan Neog and Noni Gopal Dutta, attempted to make Junmoni bow down and seek an apology publicly. Actually this was the condition they gave to avoid jail for Junmoni. She dared the challenge and said, as she has done no wrong there is no question of seeking apology”—the close associate of Junmoni told.

This is a hint that Junmoni didn’t bow down to the pressure put upon her by MLA Phukan and his associates, for which she had to pay the price and found herself in jail.

Recalling yesterday’s incidents, we find people brought Kalpajyoti Phukan, a BJP worker who is close to Suren Phukan, out of his residence to the Tingrai market area and shoved off his head while making him kneel down. The triggering points of the ire of the local (Moran) youths were the action against Junmoni and what Kalpajyoti Phukan said to Rajiv Moran (Besi moran Moran Kori Nethakibi, Tingrait Thakibo Mon Ase ne Nai, which roughly translates into English as---Don’t boast too much being a Moran, do you want to stay at Tingrai or not?). This was told to Pratidin Time by Umananda Moran, the KMSS organisational secretary.

“This turned out to be a collective perception of an insult to the community. Moreover, Junmoni Moran was raising a valid point, to which MLA Suren Phukan took revenge. Both have sparked the ire against Phukon and his close associates”—Umananda said.

Putting everything into perspective opens a space to think that Junmoni hurt the ego of MLA Phukon. But the public mood took a different turn, which may not be desirable for MLA Phukan.