Negheri Bil on the Boil: Assam Villagers Allege Naga Land Grab, Seek Security

A fresh crisis is brewing along the Assam-Nagaland border as Naga village councils from three neighboring villages have reportedly claimed ownership over land in No. 2 Negheri Bil of Assam's Golaghat district. The development has triggered widespread fear among the indigenous communities including the Mising community living in the area for decades.

Advertisment

Villagers Deny Naga Claim, Suspect Third-Party Involvement

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the village head of No. 2 Negheri Bil, along with local residents, categorically rejected the claims made by the Naga councils. They allege that a recent video released by the village heads of Lio Lungchung, Mikirang and Lungayung, three Naga villages under Wokha district in Nagaland, suggests external instigation.

“We urge the council not to create disputes over land, these critical issues will be resolved by the Assam and Nagaland governments. We strictly oppose any third-party interference in the matter. We have learned that Nagaland government officials recently stopped an ongoing irrigation project in Negheri Bil. This project has been running since 2002 without any objection from the Nagas, but this sudden move raises serious doubts of third-party involvement. We strongly warn such elements, do not attempt to worsen the situation,” the villagers remarked, without naming anyone.

A Fresh Threat

The controversy comes close on the heels of Assam government’s eviction drive scheduled for August 8 in Negheri Bil. According to villagers, soon after the eviction, the Naga councils have declared the land as belonging to Nagaland and even threatened to take it over.

In a shocking development, a Nagaland-based YouTube channel recently published a report where the chairpersons of the three Naga villages openly claimed that Negheri Bil falls under Nagaland. The video further warned that the land would be taken over after the eviction of “doubtful citizens” by the Assam government.

Ban on Picnic Spot and Road Construction Allegations

The situation has further intensified with the Nagas announcing a ban on Assamese people visiting the popular picnic spot in Negheri Bil, a place frequented by locals for decades. Villagers fear that road construction activities near the border might be a covert attempt to occupy Assam’s land.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Naga village councils have reportedly urged the Nagaland government to assist them in taking over the land, triggering strong reactions in Assam.

Villagers Demand Security Deployment

Feeling insecure and threatened, the indigenous residents of Negheri Bil have demanded immediate security measures from the Assam government. They have urged the district administration to set up a temporary Assam Battalion camp or an Assam Rifles camp in the area to prevent any escalation.

The villagers have made it clear that they will not tolerate any encroachment and have appealed to the authorities to act before the situation spirals out of control.

"Amid growing concerns over Naga aggression in the Negheri Bil area, we first demand that the district administration set up a temporary Assam Battalion camp. If that is not possible, an Assam Rifles camp should be established,” the villagers appealed.

The situation remains tense in Merapani, with both communities on edge. The coming days will be crucial in determining how the Assam administration plans to secure the evicted land and prevent further conflict.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Shuts Down Assam Govt's Irrigation Project Near Negheri Bil