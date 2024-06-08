Remembering Abhi-Neel: 6th Anniversary of Heartbreaking Mob Lynching Incident in Assam

As Assam contemplates the solemn occasion marking the sixth anniversary of the Abhijit-Nilotpal tragedy, the steadfast commitment to pursue justice and counter the influences of prejudice and misinformation remains resolute. Against the backdrop of the Neel-Abhi Smriti Raksha Samiti's solemn tributes planned for the evening, the enduring memory of Abhijit and Nilotpal serves as a powerful testament to the necessity of fostering a society built upon the values of empathy, solidarity, and equitable justice for every individual.