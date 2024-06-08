Remembering Abhi-Neel: 6th Anniversary of Heartbreaking Mob Lynching Incident in Assam

Six years ago, on June 8, 2018, Assam witnessed a harrowing incident that shook the conscience of the nation and reverberated across the globe. Abhijit Nath, a businessman hailing from Guwahati, and Nilotpal Das, a sound engineer based in Goa, fell victim to a brutal mob lynching in the remote village of Panjuri, under the jurisdiction of Dokmoka Police Station in Karbi Anglong.
The sequence of events leading to their untimely demise is a stark reminder of the perils of misinformation and the grave consequences it can entail. Allegations of child abduction sparked by a WhatsApp message spread like wildfire among the villagers, exacerbating the atmosphere of fear and suspicion.
Tragically, Abhijit and Nilotpal, who were on a leisurely drive through the picturesque landscapes of Karbi Anglong, found themselves at the receiving end of baseless accusations. Despite their desperate pleas and assertions of their Assamese identity, they were mercilessly attacked by a frenzied mob armed with bamboo sticks, wooden planks, and other makeshift weapons.
The gruesome incident, captured on video and shared on social media, showcased the sheer brutality of the assault, as Nilotpal's anguished cries for mercy echoed in the darkness. The viral footage not only galvanized widespread condemnation but also ignited demands for swift justice from all corners of the world.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, the wheels of justice began to turn, albeit slowly. An exhaustive 844-page chargesheet was filed against the 48 accused, including one juvenile, marking a crucial step towards accountability. However, the journey towards closure for the families of Abhijit and Nilotpal has been marred by delays and setbacks.
The case, currently under the purview of the Nagaon District and Sessions Court, has seen 47 accused remanded in judicial custody, awaiting trial. Meanwhile, the quest for legislative reforms to combat the scourge of mob lynching continues, with calls for a comprehensive bill gaining momentum.
As Assam contemplates the solemn occasion marking the sixth anniversary of the Abhijit-Nilotpal tragedy, the steadfast commitment to pursue justice and counter the influences of prejudice and misinformation remains resolute. Against the backdrop of the Neel-Abhi Smriti Raksha Samiti's solemn tributes planned for the evening, the enduring memory of Abhijit and Nilotpal serves as a powerful testament to the necessity of fostering a society built upon the values of empathy, solidarity, and equitable justice for every individual.
Note: On the sixth anniversary of the tragic mob lynching of Abhijit Nath and Neelotpal Das in Assam, the Neel-Abhi Smriti Raksha Samiti has organized a series of events to honor their memory. The public tribute ceremony, street play demonstration, and press conference will take place at the Sri Sri Navagraha Shiva Temple Auditorium in Shilpukhuri, starting at 5 pm today, commemorating the lives lost in the horrific incident.