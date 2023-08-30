Research Can Help in Building Career- Myth or Reality?

Prasenjit Deb
A career in research is usually a great idea for postgraduate and postdoctoral researchers. However, a career in research does not have to be in academia; it can also be in scientific research, commercial research, or public sector research.
With this mission, Eudoxia Research Centre (ERC), India is trying to create an atmosphere for Researchers and Academicians for innovation and the application of these innovations into the real world.
ERC India on Wednesday observed its sixth foundation day here at the NEHU Guest House, New Airport Rd, opp. STPI, Borjhar in Guwahati, Assam. On this occasion, ERC has also held its first annual convocation ceremony where research scholars from several foreign countries of the world participated in the event both physically and digitally.
Eudoxia Research Centre is well known for creating Research Innovation by the Researchers, organizing International Skill Development Training, Conferences, World Summit, Workshop, Faculty Development Program and Executive Training programs in the global platform. The project developed and completed by Eudoxia is always free from pragmatism and these are internationally accepted for maintaining the quality and standard of work.
Speaking at the event, Chairman and President, Eudoxia Research Centre, India, Prof. Rhituraj Saikia said, “On the sixth year of ERC's foundation day, we held our first annual convocation event, both physically and virtually. The gathering drew academicians and research scholars from 193 different countries. ERC is a multi-disciplinary organisation that welcomes persons from various areas or fields to conduct research. Eudoxia's purpose is to foster research and academic innovation, as well as the application of these breakthroughs in the real world.”
Saikia also stated that at a time when people are looking for work and building their careers in various sectors, Eudoxia is looking to provide quality education and training to youths and professionals for international excellence, in accordance with its broader vision of creating employment and raising awareness about entrepreneurship through a three-pronged approach of research and innovation, quality professional education, and leadership.
“Research can help people advance their professions. Today, we want to challenge the false belief that only those with doctoral degrees are capable of conducting research. There are no restrictions; anyone who is interested in research can pursue a career in it, and ERC will support them in doing so,” added the chairman and president of Eudoxia Research Centre.
Meanwhile, ERC also held the International Royal Golden Award Ceremony (IGA-2023) at a city hotel in Guwahati city where they conferred awards to honour 38 awardees across the world for their distinguished contributions in different fields.
Assam’s Abinash Mazumdar, an artist was conferred with MF Hussain award today in the event.
Similarly, Bipin Kumar Shah, senior Management, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited was conferred with the Best International Corporate Leader Award; while Deepak Kumar Sahoo was conferred with BR Ambedkar Award.