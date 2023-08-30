Research Can Help in Building Career- Myth or Reality?

Speaking at the event, Chairman and President, Eudoxia Research Centre, India, Prof. Rhituraj Saikia said, “On the sixth year of ERC's foundation day, we held our first annual convocation event, both physically and virtually. The gathering drew academicians and research scholars from 193 different countries. ERC is a multi-disciplinary organisation that welcomes persons from various areas or fields to conduct research. Eudoxia's purpose is to foster research and academic innovation, as well as the application of these breakthroughs in the real world.”