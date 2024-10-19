Revisiting 'August 15': A Call for Self-Reflection in Bangladeshi Politics- Part 3

Momin Patwari, who was critically injured in the attack, died at the hospital on August 30, 15 days later. At around 1 pm on August 15, four army vehicles came and rescued the people trapped inside the college.

It is to be noted that every year on August 15, every media outlet in Bangladesh used to organize a lot. Columns of various renowned columnists on the life of Bangabandhu and that night, reminiscences of intellectuals, and advertisements of condolence from different individuals and organizations would fill the pages.