‘Roi Roi Binale’: The Final Dream of Zubeen Garg That Time Couldn’t Steal

In an exclusive conversation withPratidin TimeExecutive Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, director Rajesh Bhuyan opened up about the story behind what he calls “the most personal dream of Zubeen Garg’s life” — his final cinematic project, Roi Roi Binale. Set to release on October 31, the film is not just another musical venture but a vision that Zubeen nurtured for nearly two decades, crafting every note and frame with his heart and soul.

The Birth of a Dream: April 2006

The roots of Roi Roi Binale trace back to the spring of 2006. During a Bihu concert tour, filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan was recording Zubeen Garg’s shows when two audience members casually suggested that a film could be made titled Roi Roi Binale.

“It was April 2006, during Bihu. I was recording his shows,” Bhuyan recalled. “Two people told Zubeen da that a film could be made with the name Roi Roi Binale. Without hesitation, he said — ‘Yes, I love the name. Rajesh Bhuyan will direct it, and the story will be mine.’ That’s how the idea was born.”

That casual exchange became the seed of a dream that would grow over years into Zubeen Garg’s most personal and emotional project.

The Story He Dreamed Before He Wrote

Rajesh Bhuyan shared that Zubeen had a rare gift — he would often see his stories before he wrote them.

“He had some magical power,” Bhuyan said. “He used to see his stories in his dreams and then note them down somewhere. That’s how Mission China and Kanchanjangha were also made. Roi Roi Binale was born the same way.”

Though Zubeen continued to make films like Julu,Baagh and Dustbin, Roi Roi Binale always remained closest to his heart.

“In the last three years, he was completely devoted to it,” Bhuyan said. “It was more than a project — it was his dream.”

Three Years of Writing, One Visionary at the Helm

Director Bhuyan revealed that Roi Roi Binale was the result of a meticulous three-year writing process.

“He gave me the story and asked for a proper script. Initially, he began writing himself before handing it to Rahul, who continued under his supervision. It took nearly three years to shape,” Bhuyan said.

Every line, every emotion was carefully reviewed by Zubeen before the film went into production.

“Only after he was completely satisfied did he give the green signal,” Bhuyan added. “He wasn’t just a musician or actor; he was a storyteller who saw cinema as poetry in motion. Every word in Roi Roi Binale carries his spirit.”

From Kanchanjangha to Roi Roi Binale: A Producer’s Recollection

Producer Shyamantak Gautam, who had earlier collaborated with Zubeen on Bhaimon, described Roi Roi Binale as the artist’s most emotionally charged and well-planned creation.

“After Kanchanjangha, he called me and told me to return to Assam. He said we’d work on all his dream projects together — and that’s how Roi Roi Binale took shape,” Gautam said.

Unlike Mission China, which was made with minimal scripting, Roi Roi Binale had strong pre-production and detailed planning. Zubeen gave his team creative freedom but made sure the story carried emotional and musical depth.

Initially, Hampi in Karnataka was chosen as a location, but later the team shifted the outdoor shoot to Sri Lanka.

“He was emotionally invested in this project more than any other,” Gautam said. “The movie is entirely based on music — his biggest passion — and he was involved in everything, from conceptualization to sound design.”

“Time Stopped That Day”: Zubeen’s Final Days on Set

In his exclusive interaction with Pratidin Time, Bhuyan revealed that the film was almost complete before tragedy struck.

“We finished shooting in March. He had planned to complete the background score by July after his Bihu shows. Everything was on track,” Bhuyan said.

The trailer was initially scheduled for release on September 12, later postponed to October 21 — a date that came only after Zubeen’s passing on September 19, 2025.

“He was supposed to come on September 21 for the final background score,” Bhuyan recalled. “But within a single moment, everything stopped. We got stopped. Assam got stopped. Time itself stopped.”

Bhuyan said that Zubeen feared nothing in life except time. “He was never afraid of anyone or anything. The only thing he feared was time. And in the end, it was time that took him away,” he said softly.

Inside Roi Roi Binale: The Music, The Method, The Magic

Zubeen was not just the film’s actor — he was its composer, voice, and vision.

Producer Shyamantak Gautam shared that most songs were composed by Zubeen himself, while Joi Barua, Papon, Sasanka Samir, and Nilotpal Bora lent their voices and lyrics.

“This film is not just another project — it’s a culmination of Zubeen’s life, thoughts, and relationship with music,” Gautam said. “Every tune and lyric carries his essence.”

Bhuyan also recalled Zubeen’s intense dedication to his character, a visually impaired man.

“He would walk into the studio pretending to be blind. He had completely become his character,” Bhuyan said.

“Every expression, every pause carried his natural rhythm,” Gautam added. “The dialogues came out exactly the way Zubeen spoke in real life.”

Nationwide Release: Assamese Cinema Crosses Boundaries

For the first time ever, an Assamese film is set for a massive nationwide release, extending beyond the Northeast.

Producer Gautam credited Siddharth Goenka for the film’s wide distribution network.

“Apart from Assam, it will be released in Patna, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Cochin, Goa, Gujarat, and West Bengal,” he said.

In Bengaluru alone, the film will be screened in 15 cinema halls, including one in Koramangala.

“Bengaluru is now almost like Guwahati,” Gautam said. “A big thanks to the boys and girls of the Bengaluru Assam Association for their tremendous support.”

He also revealed that there have been requests from Bangladesh to screen the film, showcasing Zubeen’s cross-border impact.

“Zubeen wanted to build cinema halls across Assam and name them ZG Cinema Hall. Sadly, that dream remains unfulfilled,” Gautam said.

“Zubeen Was a Filterless Soul”

Both Rajesh Bhuyan and Shyamantak Gautam described Zubeen as an artist who lived without filters.

“He was a completely filterless person — what he felt, he spoke, and what he dreamed, he created,” Bhuyan said. “We will continue to work on his stories and bring them to life in our future projects.”

“Even when we weren’t shooting, he would talk about new ideas,” Gautam added. “It’s now our responsibility to keep those dreams alive.”

“Justice for Zubeen Garg”: A Call for Truth

As Roi Roi Binale prepares for release, the film’s makers have joined millions across Assam in demanding transparency and truth surrounding the artist’s death.

“We won’t live in peace if the truth doesn’t come out about how Zubeen died,” said Rajesh Bhuyan. “It’s not just about me or the film — it’s about the people of Assam. The truth must be revealed.”

Producer Shyamantak Gautam echoed that sentiment.

“Justice will only be served when we know what actually happened to him in those last few hours. We have faith in the law, but the facts must come out transparently,” he said.

Their words reflect the collective grief of a state still struggling to accept the loss of its most beloved artist.

“Zubeen belonged to the people,” Bhuyan said. “And now, it’s the people who deserve to know the truth.”

A Final Melody That Never Fades

With Roi Roi Binale releasing tomorrow, Zubeen Garg’s voice — both literal and symbolic — rises once again across the land he loved.

The film stands not just as a farewell, but as a celebration of an artist’s immortal spirit, a melody that refuses to fade.

Zubeen may be gone, but through Roi Roi Binale, his art continues to whisper the message he lived by:

Dream loudly. Create fearlessly. Live truthfully.

