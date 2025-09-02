‘Sher’ in Action: Indian-Made AK-203 Showcased at Indo-Thai Military Exercise

The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint exercise I commenced today at a ceremonial level with great fanfare at the Joint Training Node (JTN), Umroi, Meghalaya. Organized from September 1-14, 2025, the exercise falls under the ongoing military-to-military exchange programme towards enhancing greater cooperation, interoperability and understanding between the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army. The earlier 13th edition had been held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand.

This year, the Indian Army contingent of 120 officers and men is commanded by a battalion from the Madras Regiment, while the Royal Thai Army contingent of 53 officers and men consists of troops mobilized from the 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade.

The exercise together will handle company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. The two-week course includes tactical exercises, joint planning, special weapons training, physical fitness training, and raid operations culminating in a 48-hour validation exercise simulating realistic combat conditions to the troops.

What distinguished the opening day, however, was the showcase of the high-profile AK-203 "Sher" assault rifle, India's indigenous answer to the aging INSAS. Rolled out through India-Russia collaborative manufacturing at Amethi, the "Sher" has been projected to be the spine of India's future infantry weapons. Its induction into MAITREE-XIV makes it not only its battlefield induction but also its initial deployment in a joint international exercise — demonstrating India's shift towards defence self-reliance and modernization.

Started in 2006, Exercise MAITREE has now emerged as a flagship exercise between the two nations. This year's edition emphasizes bilateral defence cooperation and the shared commitment of the two armies towards peace, stability, and security in the region.

Addressing the press, Indian contingent commander Col Ashok Grewal emphasized both the functional and symbolic importance of the exercise, "It is an excellent feeling of pride and esprit de corps that I welcome you here today as we initiate the landmark 14th edition of the India-Thailand bilateral Military Exercise MAITREE-XIV. The exercise not only represents the robust relationship between the two nations but also the commitment to ensuring regional peace and security.". We have strong-established relations, solidified over centuries of common culture, values and vision, which are the pillars of the warm relationship we enjoy. We are here today as evidence of the trust and empathy that prevails between the two nations. We have come to exchange our expertise, good practices and experience in order to improve our collective capacity for countering sub-conventional operations, particularly in the exercise of Chapter VII of the UN mandate. The elite exercise MAITREE started in 2006 and now serves as strong testament to the increasing rapport of friendship between the two illustrious nations. The two contingents would train on operational exercises, tactical maneuvers and actions against new security challenges. The objective of this exercise is to learn from one another, improve interoperability, and in the process strengthen our ability to operate together in a multinational environment. Exercise MAITREE is not merely military training—it is about unbreakable friendship and strategic partnership between India and Thailand."

The closing ceremony will include the passing of souvenirs, while some soldiers will be awarded for their performance in the drills.

For India, MAITREE-XIV represents not just a defence partnership milestone but also a reflection of indigenous capabilities. With the "Sher" rifle already in active use during joint exercises, the message is clear: India is equipping its soldiers with indigenously manufactured firepower while gaining confidence and cooperation with its strategic partners.

