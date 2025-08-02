Shillong Medical College: A Case Study in Delayed Promises and Deepening Corruption

The Shillong Medical College project, once hailed as a flagship step toward improving Meghalaya’s health infrastructure, now finds itself mired in allegations of corruption, inefficiency, and institutional decay. A strongly worded public appeal, sent anonymously by a concerned citizen, has reignited scrutiny over the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government’s handling of the multi-crore initiative.

Advertisment

Far from being a mere delay in execution, the allegations point to a systemic collapse—where public funds have allegedly been siphoned off through inflated land deals, oversight bodies have failed to act, and students find themselves stranded in an unfinished, fragmented education system.

The Missing Campus

At the heart of the controversy is a basic but damning fact: over a decade after its conceptualization, Shillong Medical College still has no functional campus.

Despite government assurances, there exists no full-fledged institution with the infrastructure necessary to support a modern medical education. Instead, MBBS students—already admitted and enrolled—are scattered across the Pasteur Institute, Shillong Civil Hospital, and Ganesh Das Hospital. These makeshift arrangements lack hostels, proper laboratories, and dedicated academic space, exposing students to logistical hardships and academic uncertainty.

The situation has raised red flags not only about administrative failure but also the legitimacy of the institution itself under the norms set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The ₹140 Crore Land Scam: Where Did the Money Go?

In February 2023, a prominent Northeast-based media outlet reported on a massive land acquisition scam involving the Shillong Medical College project. According to the exposé, middlemen received exorbitant compensation from the state Health Department, while actual landowners were grossly underpaid. The alleged scam, pegged at ₹140 crore, raises serious questions about cronyism and the opacity of government transactions.

If substantiated, this would constitute one of the largest public land misappropriation scandals in Meghalaya’s recent history—further eroding public trust in the MDA regime.

COVID-19 Funds Under Cloud: The ₹816 Crore Puzzle

Another shocking allegation pertains to the state’s COVID-19 expenditure. Meghalaya reportedly spent ₹816 crore on pandemic-related management—significantly more than other Indian states of similar population and health burden. Despite this huge outlay, there are no visible improvements in health infrastructure, and audit reports reveal large gaps in record-keeping.

Where did the money go? Why are there no comprehensive audits available in the public domain? These questions remain unanswered, feeding into a broader narrative of financial opacity and administrative failure.

Concealed DPRs, Hidden Tenders

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Shillong Medical College remains inaccessible to the public. Neither land acquisition records nor budgetary breakdowns have been made transparent. This lack of documentation severely hampers public oversight and suggests deliberate withholding of critical project data.

Such secrecy is antithetical to democratic governance and flies in the face of Meghalaya’s Right to Information (RTI) laws and citizen-led accountability efforts.

A Crisis in Medical Education

The implications of these failures extend beyond policy debates and political blame games—they directly impact the lives and futures of aspiring doctors in Meghalaya. With no proper campus, unapproved teaching facilities, and compromised infrastructure, the institution falls short of MCI and NMC norms.

Medical students risk receiving substandard education, potentially invalidating their degrees or limiting their career prospects. This is more than a bureaucratic lapse; it is a betrayal of Meghalaya’s youth.

Is This Governance or Neglect?

What emerges from these allegations is a pattern—not of delay, but of deliberate negligence or worse, calculated exploitation of public systems. The Shillong Medical College, instead of becoming a symbol of progress, has become a case study in how large-scale infrastructure projects in India are vulnerable to mismanagement when transparency and accountability are absent.

The concerned citizen’s letter—sent anonymously, citing safety fears—is a grim reminder of the costs of speaking out in today’s environment. But it also underlines a deeper truth: when institutions falter, public vigilance becomes the last line of defence.

What Needs to Be Done

Experts and whistleblowers are now calling for:

A judicial inquiry into the land acquisition and COVID fund utilisation

Immediate public release of DPRs , tender documents, and audit reports

A status report on the present state of MBBS teaching and infrastructure

Student support systems , including hostels, labs, and transportation

Stronger RTI enforcement and whistleblower protection

Beyond Partisan Lines

This is not a matter of political rivalry—it is a question of public integrity. As the letter poignantly notes: “If we cannot build a medical college with ample time, funds, and political will—what hope remains for our healthcare system?”

The Shillong Medical College project must be rescued not just for the sake of the students, but as a litmus test for Meghalaya’s democratic institutions. Will they rise to investigate, expose, and correct—or remain complicit in silence?

Also Read: Broken Promises, Rising Anger: ST Status Delay Sparks Backlash in Assam