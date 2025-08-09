Sille River’s Advance Could Wipe Out Poba Forest — And the Livelihoods Around It

In the far eastern corner of Assam, the Sille River — a forceful tributary of the Siang — has been silently but steadily eating away at one of the state’s most precious green lungs: the Poba Reserve Forest. What began years ago as seasonal nibbling of riverbanks has now turned into a relentless assault, swallowing acres of forest land and uprooting invaluable tree cover, leaving behind gaping scars in the landscape.

The Sille, flowing down with velocity from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, strikes the Leku Beat area of the forest with unyielding ferocity. Local residents say they have grown up watching the river shift its course inch by inch, but in the last decade the erosion has accelerated alarmingly, claiming not only forest land but also inching dangerously close to human settlements.

A local individual told Pratidin Time, “Erosion has created a mayhem in the area following which the Poba Reserve Forest has also suffered. This year, erosion has been something really different compared to previous years because of the Sille River. No public representatives or leaders have visited the area so far. The forest officials have also not taken any step yet, as this is a forest area, and such erosion can impact the natural habitat.”

The environmental cost is immense. The Poba Reserve Forest is home to diverse flora and fauna, some of which are already under pressure from habitat loss. Each monsoon, the Sille’s high current bites deeper into the soil, uprooting mature trees and sending them adrift downstream.

Despite the long-term nature of the crisis, locals allege that neither the forest department nor elected representatives have implemented any effective prevention measures. Makeshift protection attempts — bamboo screens or sandbags — are quickly overwhelmed by the river’s force. Concrete embankments or scientific river training works, they say, remain elusive promises.

Experts warn that without intervention, the erosion could trigger a chain reaction: loss of forest cover will destabilise the riverbank further, threaten biodiversity, and put surrounding agricultural lands at risk. The socio-economic impact could be devastating for the riverine communities who depend on farming, fishing, and forest resources for their livelihood.

Locals have now issued a collective appeal to the authorities, demanding immediate and sustained anti-erosion measures. They fear that time is running out — not just for the forest, but for the generations who call this fragile stretch of land their home.

As the Sille continues its unopposed advance, the question looms: will Poba Reserve Forest become yet another entry in Assam’s growing list of ecological casualties, or will decisive action finally turn the tide?

