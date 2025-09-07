Was Bhupen Hazarika Born in Sadiya or Arunachal? This School Holds the Clues

The 120-year-old Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School still retains a special connect with the legacy of cultural doyen Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's family.

Founded in 1905 in Old Sadiya—earlier referred to as the "Second Shillong" during British occupation—the school was one of the earliest education centres of the area. In 1921, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's father, Nilakanta Hazarika, became a teacher there when the institution operated at the Middle Vernacular level. He remained there until 1924.

Even after the 1950 earthquake devastated Old Sadiya, the school was then set up again at Chapakhowa. Even today, it continues to maintain one of its most vital records—a salary register signed by Nilakanta Hazarika during his years of service. The document is an integral draw for visitors who travel from all over Assam to witness it.

Speaking to the media, the principal of the school said, "Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's initial introduction will always remain that he was born in Sadiya, even though his forefathers were from Guwahati. His father, Nilakanta Hazarika, migrated here as a teacher and worked for nearly four years. We retain his signatures in the school register, which many visitors visit to take a glimpse. We have all the evidence that Dr. Hazarika was born in Sadiya. Though the government of Arunachal Pradesh has also asserted that he was born in Bolung village, it should be mentioned here that the ancient Bolung was under Sadiya then. We even have some old maps to authenticate this fact."

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made by the Government of Assam for a year-long celebration of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary from September 8.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the project in his Independence Day speech at Khanapara, Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Bhupen Hazarika's son Tej Hazarika reached Guwahati on Saturday night with his wife and son Sage Akash Hazarika to participate in the festivities. He will stay in Assam till September 13 and attend a number of programmes celebrating his father's centenary before going to other states for the purpose.

When he arrived, Tej Hazarika thanked the Assam government for hosting the centenary and asked people from all over the state to wholeheartedly participate in commemorating his father's legacy.

Also Read: Assam Prepares for Grand Centenary as Bhupen Hazarika’s Family Joins Celebrations