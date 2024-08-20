What Could Cause Heavy Rainfall in Northeast India | Know Here

Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has forecasted heavy rainfall across northeastern India due to the monsoon trough and a low-pressure system over Bangladesh.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Scientist, Sanjay Shaw said "As of 8:30 am today, the monsoon trough extends from Sri Ganganagar, passing through several regions including Rohtak, Orai, Churk, Malda, and reaches the low-pressure center over central Bangladesh. This system, associated with a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 kilometers above mean sea level, is expected to intensify monsoon activity in the region."
Expected Impact on Northeastern India:
The ongoing weather system is likely to cause:
Urban Flooding: Cities in Assam, particularly Guwahati, may face severe waterlogging and urban floods disrupting daily life.
Landslides: The heavy rainfall poses a risk of landslides in the hilly regions of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, potentially damaging roads and transportation networks.
River Swelling: Rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, impacting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Agricultural Disruption: Excess rainfall may damage crops, especially paddy fields in Assam.
Overview of the Flood Situation in Assam:
As reported by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 54,113 people across 82 villages are still affected by floodwaters. The districts of Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, and Charaideo are the most impacted, with Sivasagar being the worst hit, where 47,660 people are reeling under floods. The death toll in the state has risen to 107 following a fatality in Demow, Sivasagar district on Monday.
Infrastructure Damage:
Dhemaji District: A bamboo bridge connecting Goshaibari to Taring Bonia village, severely damaged on July 8, 2024, requires immediate replacement. The report on the damage was submitted today.
Udalguri District: The approach road to a culvert at Amjuligaon has been eroded over 50 meters due to rising water levels.
Urban flooding in Kamrup Metro District:
Urban flooding has severely affected areas such as Dispur, Guwahati, Sonapur, and Azara. Notable locations like Ulubari, Gotanagar, Gar Pandu Kumarpara, Chandmari, and Bamunimaidam in Guwahati are grappling with flash floods. Waterlogging has been reported in various localities including Hatigaon, Chalung Sukafa Road, Bhetapara Link Road, and several other areas across Dispur, Sonapur, and Azara.
Meanwhile, IMD has urged the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and provide necessary assistance to affected areas as the monsoon conditions persist.