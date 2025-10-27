‘Who Is David Gogoi?’ – The Name Dragged into the Zubeen Garg Yacht Rumour

Assam-based entrepreneur David Gogoi has denied allegations circulating on social media that claimed he was present at a yacht party in Singapore where singer Zubeen Garg was reportedly seen before his death. Gogoi called the rumours “baseless and defamatory” and said he had no role or connection with the incident.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pratidin Time, Gogoi said he travelled to Singapore on September 18 for business purposes and attended the Northeast Festival held there, but was never at any yacht event.

“My visit to Singapore was strictly professional. I was not part of any yacht party. My name is being misused based on rumours and assumptions,” Gogoi said.

Recounts Singapore Visit Timeline

Gogoi shared a detailed timeline of his trip to counter the accusations. According to him, he landed in Singapore on September 18 and checked into Hotel Ibis Sapphire along with a friend.

“We reached in the morning, had breakfast at the airport, and later checked into the hotel. In the evening, we went to the Northeast Festival venue. My friend joined me later at the event,” he said.

While at the festival, Gogoi said he received a call from someone in Assam informing him about an incident involving Zubeen Garg.

“I first thought it was a rumour. Soon after, news confirmed he had died. Along with a few others from Assam, we immediately took a cab to the hospital where he was taken. We stayed there for several hours,” Gogoi said.

‘Name Dragged Without Evidence’

Gogoi said his name surfaced only after a video from the alleged yacht party went viral.

“In that video, someone can be heard saying the name ‘David’. That was enough for people to assume it was me. It is a wild guess with no truth. I do not know anyone from the group present on that yacht,” he clarified.

He also stated that he had no links with the Assam Association in Singapore or any individuals allegedly present during the incident.

Withdrawal from Northeast Festival

Following Zubeen Garg’s death, Gogoi said he and several Assamese attendees distanced themselves from further festival activities.

“We cancelled everything after the incident. My return ticket to India was already booked for September 22,” he said.

May Appear Before SIT

Gogoi confirmed that he has not yet been questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the circumstances behind the singer’s death, but he is prepared to cooperate.

“I have not been called yet, but if the SIT wants to question me, I will fully cooperate,” he said.

Appeal to Public

Calling the rumours “malicious character assassination”, Gogoi appealed to people not to speculate or circulate unverified information.

“This is irresponsible. A person named ‘David’ may have been there, but it was not me. I request people not to defame me without any proof,” he added.

Also Read: “I Miss You Terribly”: Garima Saikia Garg Writes Heartfelt Message for Zubeen Garg