Who Killed Ponkhi? Tai Ahom Students Union Accuses Police of Protecting Suspect

In a disturbing turn of events, the alleged murder of a woman named Ponkhi Handique in Demow, under the Sivasagar district, has sparked outrage and accusations against local police. Basanta Gogoi, president of the Tai Ahom Students Union central committee, has pointed fingers at Namrup police station officer in charge Neel Kamal Baruah, accusing him of shielding the prime suspect, the deceased woman's husband.
Ponkhi Handique, who married Nitikesh Das, a teacher, just seven months prior, was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances on May 3, 2024, in a house in Namrup. According to her father, the family suspects foul play and alleges that Ponkhi was subjected to severe physical abuse by her husband and in-laws.
Despite the family's accusations, the husband and his relatives are purportedly attempting to portray Ponkhi's death as a suicide, a claim vehemently denied by her kin. The Tai Ahom Students Union has raised concerns about the integrity of the investigation, alleging that Officer Neel Kamal Baruah has interfered with the process to protect the accused.
The tragic incident has drawn condemnation from various quarters, with local residents and organizations rallying behind Ponkhi's maternal family in Nitaipukhuri, demanding justice for her untimely demise. On May 9, several organizations in the state have threatened to stage a large-scale protest in Demow, urging authorities to ensure strict punishment for those responsible.
Addressing the media, Basanta Gogoi expressed deep anguish over the incident, labeling it a disgrace to the region. He emphasized the need for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam DGP GP Singh to intervene, highlighting the alleged harassment of the deceased's family by the Namrup Police station officer and the purported protection of the criminal husband.
Further details reveal that Ponkhi, the daughter of Bhairab Handique and Deepika Handique, tied the knot with Nitikesh Das, a teacher in Sapekhati on October 3, 2023. Initially, their marital life appeared stable, but discord arose when Ponkhi reportedly discovered her husband's extramarital affair. Her father attested to the deteriorating relationship and alleged that Nitikesh orchestrated Ponkhi's demise to appear as suicide, despite evidence suggesting foul play.
Moreover, Ponkhi's father disclosed that his daughter excelled academically and was actively involved in martial arts, painting a picture of a vibrant young woman whose life was tragically cut short under suspicious circumstances.