Who Let Nandinee Go? Silence, CCTV, and a Night of Missed Action

The ongoing investigation into the July 25 accident involving Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap has exposed serious lapses in coordination within the Guwahati city police. Conflicting versions from different departments, delayed communication, and overlooked protocols have come under the scanner, raising troubling questions about internal accountability.

Advertisment

Despite the presence of a police team at the accident site around 3:36 AM on the night of the incident—confirmed by CCTV footage—the Traffic Police claims it was unaware of the case until July 26. This critical delay, officials admit, prevented the Traffic branch from launching a timely investigation.

DCP (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah on Wednesday stated, “The traffic department was not informed on the night of the incident. We only became aware of the matter on July 26. No traffic personnel visited the spot on July 25 night.”

However, the CCTV footage directly contradicts this, showing a police team arriving at the scene. That team, reportedly, failed to pass the information to the Traffic branch, allowing the accused, Nandinee Kashyap, the window to leave the scene before she could be questioned or detained.

CCTV Footage Confirms Police Presence at Crime Scene

Meanwhile, a forensic team has begun examining Kashyap’s vehicle at Dispur Police Station to determine whether it had actually collided with the two-wheeler driven by Samiul Haque. The forensic process aims to confirm key evidence, including:

The height alignment of both vehicles

Whether red paint on the car matches that of the scooter

Speed estimation based on the accident site

“Forensic inspection of both vehicles is underway. We're testing the colour transfer and will assess the car's possible speed by surveying the location. The full report will be submitted in a week,” said a member of the forensic team.

Nandinee Kashyap was produced before court earlier in the day even as her vehicle remained under scrutiny. The alleged hit-and-run has now snowballed into a broader controversy, with the focus shifting from just the incident to the functioning of the city’s law enforcement machinery.

It may be mentioned that Guwahati Police arrested Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap in the early hours of Wednesday after invoking non-bailable sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The arrest was made at 1:30 AM after Section 105 of the BNS was added to the existing charges.

Initially, Dispur police registered the case under Case No. 630/25 with bailable sections — 115(2), 125(b), and 281 of the BNS. Kashyap was summoned for questioning and allowed to leave on bond. However, after Samiul’s death, the police approached the court and obtained permission to include non-bailable sections, leading to her arrest.

Also Read: Assamese Actress Nandinee Kashyap Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run