Why John Abraham’s Dedication to NEUFC is Celebrated After Their Durand Cup Win

Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati
In a remarkable testament to dedication and love for football, John Abraham has single-handedly built a football club for the Northeast region of India, the NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), without relying on corporate funding or major sponsors. Despite facing numerous financial challenges over the years, Abraham’s unwavering commitment has kept the club afloat, and his passion for the sport never wavered.
Today, that passion has borne fruit. NEUFC has clinched the prestigious Durand Cup 2024 Championship, a victory that marks a significant milestone for the club and the region. This triumph is not just a win on the field; it's a symbol of resilience and hope, showcasing what can be achieved with determination and heart.
John Abraham’s journey highlights a broader need for more celebrities to step forward and support sports, especially at the grassroots level. His story serves as a powerful reminder that with dedication and a true love for the game, even the toughest obstacles can be overcome. As NEUFC celebrates this historic win, it stands as a beacon of inspiration for others to contribute to the growth of sports in India.
Earlier on Saturday, NorthEast United FC secured its first-ever piece of silverware by defeating Mohun Bagan SG in a dramatic Durand Cup 2024 final. The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, with NorthEast United emerging victorious 4-3 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.
Mohun Bagan took an early lead in the 10th minute when Jason Cummings converted a penalty. Sahal Abdul Samad doubled their advantage just before half-time, putting the Mariners in a commanding position as they headed into the break with a 2-0 lead.
However, NorthEast United mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half. Within three minutes, they turned the game around with goals from Alaeddine Ajaraei in the 55th minute and Guillermo in the 58th minute, levelling the score at 2-2 and igniting the contest.
With the scores locked at full time, the match went into a tense penalty shootout. NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh emerged as the hero, making two crucial saves to secure the 4-3 victory for his team.