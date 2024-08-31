NorthEast United Stun Mohun Bagan to Win First-Ever Club Trophy

In a historic moment for NorthEast United FC, the club secured its first-ever piece of silverware by defeating Mohun Bagan SG in a dramatic Durand Cup 2024 final. The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, with NorthEast United emerging victorious 4-3 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.
Mohun Bagan took an early lead in the 10th minute when Jason Cummings converted a penalty. Sahal Abdul Samad doubled their advantage just before half-time, putting the Mariners in a commanding position as they headed into the break with a 2-0 lead.
However, NorthEast United mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half. Within three minutes, they turned the game around with goals from Alaeddine Ajaraei in the 55th minute and Guillermo in the 58th minute, leveling the score at 2-2 and igniting the contest.
With the scores locked at full time, the match went into a tense penalty shootout. NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh emerged as the hero, making two crucial saves to secure the 4-3 victory for his team.
Mohun Bagan's journey to the final had been marked by tight encounters, with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith playing a pivotal role in their two previous penalty shootout victories. In contrast, NorthEast United entered the final on the back of a dominant run, having won all their games convincingly, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one.
Ultimately, it was NorthEast United's resilience and determination that shone through as they lifted their first-ever club trophy, marking a new chapter in the club's history with a triumphant Durand Cup victory.