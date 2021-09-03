Praveen Kumar Clinches Silver In The Toyko Paralympics

India’s Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event of the Paralympics 2020.

With this, the country’s medal tally went to 11 in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The 18-year-old Kumar is competing in his debut Paralympics this year.

Kumar has set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best of 2.10m for the gold.

The bronze went to Rio Games champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland who produced an effort of 2.04m.

The ongoing Paralympic Games has become India’s best ever and the nation has so far claimed two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Earlier today, Gold Medallist Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze.

Also Read: Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver At The Tokyo Paralympics 2020