Sushanta Borgohain To Join BJP At 3 PM Today, Visits CM Residence

Former Congress leader Sushanta Borgohain, to formally join Bharatiya Janata Party at 3 pm today.

According to sources, Sushanta Borgohain visited the residence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Along with Borgohain, Minister Pijush Hazarika was also present at the CM residence.

It has been revealed by sources that the former Congress leader Sushanta Borgohain is going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party at 3pm today.

As per sources, Sushanta Borgohain has paid a courtesy visit to the residence of CM Sarma before finally joining the BJP party formally.

