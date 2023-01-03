Year In Review, 2022: Going Through Memory Lane in Assam’s Literary Field

Welcoming the New Year 2023 with zeal to achieve great possibilities and overcome challenges, let us turn the pages to memory lane in the field of literature to have a look at what we have achieved so far and what we have missed in the last year.

If we are to compare what we have achieved and what we have lost, the pain of loss is greater, however, the year 2022 has given a lot to the literary filed of Assam.

Jnanpith Award

There has been lots of discussion about the Assamese language and literature going through a bad phase, however, in between these bad days, Assam received the highest honor of Indian literature ‘Jnanpith Award’ making it a huge achievement for the state.

The ‘Jnanpith Award’ was conferred to noted Assamese poet Nilamoni Phookan during a function at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati on April 11, 2022.

He was the third recipient of the award following Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami.

Jnanpith Award is the oldest and the highest Indian literary award presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author for their "outstanding contribution towards literature". Instituted in 1961, the award is bestowed only on Indian writers writing in Indian languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India and English with no posthumous conferral.